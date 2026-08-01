Homewatch CareGivers Of Northern Kentucky Named A Best Of NKY And NKY Impact Award Winner

NORTHERN KENTUCKY, KY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homewatch CareGivers of Northern Kentucky has been named a Best of NKY and NKY Impact Award winner. The recognition has been received for care provided to older adults, individuals living with disabilities or chronic conditions, people recovering from hospitalization, and families who require dependable help at home.

The awards have been earned through an approach in which each person’s routines, health needs, interests, and preferences are considered. Care recipients are supported by professional caregivers who are trained, background-checked, insured, and selected according to each client’s needs. At least 12 hours of employee training are provided annually, and caregiver background checks are conducted each year.

Personalized home care services are available throughout Boone and Kenton counties, including Florence, Burlington, Erlanger, Fort Mitchell, Hebron, Independence, Petersburg, Union, Verona, and Walton. Assistance may be arranged for older adults, veterans, new parents, people with developmental disabilities, and individuals returning home after a hospital or rehabilitation stay.

Available care includes companionship, personal care, dementia and Alzheimer’s care, respite care, transportation, 24-hour assistance, post-hospital support, end-of-life care, and help with chronic conditions. Support may also be provided with dressing, mobility, incontinence care, meal preparation, household tasks, medication reminders, and appointments.

A customized care plan is prepared after the client’s needs have been assessed. Caregivers are then matched according to the required level of assistance and the personal compatibility of those involved. Care plans are reviewed every 30 days so changes in health, mobility, schedules, and family circumstances can be addressed. Satisfaction surveys are also conducted to monitor the care being delivered.

Through these awards, the work performed in homes across Northern Kentucky has been recognized by the surrounding community. Attention has been given not only to physical assistance but also to consistency, safety, companionship, and respect for each person’s independence.

Families may receive occasional support, regular daily visits, overnight assistance, or continuous care based on their circumstances. Services can often be started within a few days after an initial consultation and care assessment have been completed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.