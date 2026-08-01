Minter Construction Unveils a Fresh Digital Experience for Clients and Partners

JOHNS CREEK, GA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A refreshed online experience has been introduced by Minter Construction and Remodeling to make residential project information easier to review and understand. The new website has been organized around the questions homeowners commonly face when planning a renovation, major interior update, outdoor upgrade, or new build. Clear service pages, project examples, and contact options have been brought together so visitors can move from early research to a project conversation with less confusion.

The updated site has been designed to reflect the work completed by the company. Kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, general contracting, deck design and construction, roofing, and new home construction are presented in a direct format. Project images have also been placed throughout the site so workmanship, layout changes, and finished spaces can be viewed before an estimate is requested.

For homeowners searching for a construction and remodeling company in Johns Creek, local service information has been made easier to find. Johns Creek, Suwanee, Cumming, Buford, Alpharetta, Roswell, and Milton are identified among the communities served. The company is also described as fully licensed and insured, while warranties are included as part of the support provided for completed work.

More than 25 years of experience are highlighted across the website, along with a record of more than 1,000 completed projects and more than 500 return or repeat customers. These figures have been included to help prospective clients understand the company’s background before a consultation is scheduled. A project gallery has been developed to feature kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms, powder rooms, home bars, dining rooms, decks, and porches.

Through the new site, our range of residential construction and remodeling services has been presented with a stronger focus on practical planning, finished results, and long-term value. Service types can be reviewed, completed spaces can be seen, and project details can be submitted through a simplified contact form. Free estimates are also promoted across the website, with phone and email information kept visible for easier access.

The website update has been completed as part of the company’s effort to make the first stage of a home project feel more organized. By placing service details, portfolio images, company experience, and contact information in one place, a clearer starting point has been created for homeowners who are considering improvements to their property.

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