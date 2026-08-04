America’s Auto & Tire Expands Auto Repair and Maintenance Services for American and Asian Vehicles

CORTEZ, CO, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At America’s Auto & Tire, broader auto repair and maintenance support is now being made available for drivers of American and Asian vehicles across Colorado. Service is provided through locations in Alamosa, Bayfield, Cortez, Durango, Montrose, Pagosa Springs, and Grand Junction, allowing vehicle owners to receive local care without being directed far from home.

A practical range of quality auto and tire services is offered for everyday driving needs, seasonal maintenance, and unexpected vehicle concerns. Brake repair, shock and suspension work, tune-ups, oil changes, tire service, wheel alignment, battery service, heating and air conditioning repair, and cooling system work are included among the available options. Each vehicle is evaluated based on its condition, mileage, warning signs, and service history. Maintenance recommendations are based on the vehicle’s current condition and the service information available for its model.

Diagnostic support has also been made a central part of the repair process. Check engine lights, unusual noises, handling problems, braking changes, and other concerns can be examined with modern equipment. Digital vehicle inspections are used so that findings can be documented clearly and needed work can be explained before service is completed. Pre-purchase inspections are also available for drivers who need a used vehicle checked before a buying decision is made.

When internal vehicle problems are found, engine repair and transmission repair may be completed when appropriate. Engine rebuilds and transmission rebuilds are not being promoted as part of this service expansion. The focus remains on accurate diagnosis, practical repairs, routine maintenance, and work that helps extend the safe and reliable use of each vehicle.

Customer convenience has been supported through after-hours drop-off and pickup, same-day service on many repairs, complimentary shuttle availability, and comfortable waiting areas with free Wi-Fi. Financing options are also available for qualified customers when an unexpected repair creates pressure on a household budget.

Most qualifying services and repairs are backed by a three-year or 36,000-mile nationwide warranty, subject to stated restrictions. This coverage has been included to give customers added confidence when repairs are completed at one of the company’s Colorado locations.

Through this expanded service focus, dependable care is being provided for drivers who need maintenance, inspections, diagnostics, tires, brakes, suspension work, and general auto repair for American and Asian vehicles. Appointments can be scheduled through the company website or through the nearest Colorado shop.

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