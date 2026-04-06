Learn about hummingbirds at upcoming MDC program April 11 in Branson

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BRANSON, Mo. – Hummingbirds may be small, but they are mighty. They are the only birds that can fly backwards, and they are Missouri’s smallest bird.

Discover how they build nests, raise their young, survive epic migrations, and learn simple ways to help them thrive right in the backyard during a program with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Saturday, April 11, from 2-3:30 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center.

Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/215954.

MDC staff will also showcase hummingbird feeders, show how to make hummingbird food, and provide tips to clean feeders.

To find out more about the Hooray for Hummingbirds program, or other events at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center, call 417-334-4865, ext. 0. The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center is part of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery and is located at 483 Hatchery Road on the west end of Lake Taneycomo, near Branson.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, conservation areas, and public programs. To request ADA accommodation for participation in an MDC program, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.