Handel's Scoops Up Spring with New Raspberry Sheet Cake Flavor

Limited-time creation swirls bright raspberry ripples with soft cake pieces starting April 7

YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handel’s Ice Cream, the beloved brand serving ice cream since 1945, is scooping up something sweet, vibrant and unmistakably nostalgic this spring with the debut of its newest limited-time flavor: Raspberry Sheet Cake. The newest flavor brings the charm of a classic sheet cake straight to the cone, and fans can enjoy it starting April 7, 2026, at all Scoop Shops nationwide.Inspired by the simple joy of homemade desserts, this crave-worthy creation blends white cake–flavored ice cream with ribbons of bright, tangy raspberry and generous chunks of soft yellow cake in every bite. The result is a perfectly balanced treat that is light, fruity, and delightfully cakey.Developed by Handel’s in-house flavor team, this marks Handel’s first new flavor release of 2026, and it’s only here for a limited time, while supplies last."We’re thrilled to introduce a flavor that captures both the nostalgia of homemade sheet cake and the fresh, vibrant taste of raspberry," said Hillary Frei, Chief Marketing Officer of Handel's Ice Cream . “Raspberry Sheet Cake tastes incredible and ranks among our store owners’ top flavors. It’s a crowd-pleaser for all ages and a perfect pick for family ice cream trips this spring.”Throughout the year, Handel’s continues to innovate with limited-time offerings alongside its signature lineup of 48 flavors, all made fresh in shop daily. From timeless favorites to seasonal creations, there’s always something new to discover.Guests can enjoy Raspberry Sheet Cake and other Handel’s favorites in a dish, cone or shake. For those looking to savor the flavor longer, Handel’s also offers hand-packed pints that are perfect for taking the celebration home.For more information, including menu and locations, visit www.handelsicecream.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the legacy of Handel’s began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher, and what started as a single ice cream parlor has now grown into a beloved brand nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to create their ice cream, which is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel’s has earned numerous industry accolades, including being ranked the #1 Sweet Treat and a Top 10 Brand to Buy by Franchise Times. The brand is also featured on the publication’s Top 400 list of the largest franchise systems in the United States and its Fast & Serious list recognizing the smartest-growing franchises of the year. Additionally, Handel’s was recognized on Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers 2025 list, while CEO Jennifer Schuler was named among the Top 25 Industry Executives for her leadership and innovation in foodservice. The brand is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 175 locations across 20 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise.

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