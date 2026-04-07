Sagiss Recognized on Cloudtango’s MSP Select 2026 for Excellence in Managed IT Services

Dallas-Based Provider of Managed IT, Managed Cloud, and Managed Security Services Earns Top MSP Distinction for 2026

Sagiss stands out for its deep technical expertise and its ability to translate knowledge into practical, reliable solutions for clients.” — Jordi Vilanova, CEO, Cloudtango

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagiss, a Dallas-based provider of managed IT services, managed cloud services, and managed security services, has been recognized on Cloudtango’s MSP Select 2026 list. Cloudtango’s annual MSP Select awards honor the top-performing managed service providers in the United States, highlighting technical excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Over the years, companies have increasingly relied on a wide range of cloud providers to support their IT operations. Combined with increasingly complex supply chains, this growing dependence has often created fragile environments where a single failure can quickly cascade into broader disruptions. At the same time, the expanding presence of Artificial Intelligence across IT-related tasks adds another important dimension. AI can be seen as a double-edged sword: while it helps companies streamline operations and improve efficiency, it also equips cybercriminals with new capabilities to automate attacks and create more sophisticated phishing campaigns.

As the technology landscape grows more complex, managed service providers have become essential partners for business success. For nearly three decades, Sagiss has supported organizations across Dallas and North Texas, helping local businesses reduce risk, strengthen resilience, and manage day-to-day IT support services needs. Sagiss’ inclusion on this year’s MSP Select list reflects that long-standing commitment to practical, reliable support for clients in an increasingly demanding IT environment.

In this edition, MSP Select highlights technical excellence, innovation and customer satisfaction, while also addressing key trends shaping the industry, including AI-driven solutions and the evolving demands of multi-cloud management and risk reduction. Managed service providers continue to play a critical role in helping companies navigate this increasingly complex IT and cybersecurity landscape.

“Sagiss stands out for its deep technical expertise and its ability to translate knowledge into practical, reliable solutions for clients,” said Jordi Vilanova, CEO at Cloudtango. “Their team understands how IT can positively impact business operations and consistently delivers guidance, support, and innovation that lead to high customer satisfaction.”

MSP Select reflects an excellent track record of delivering innovative IT, cybersecurity and cloud services. Being selected demonstrates the outstanding capabilities of Sagiss and its ability to exceed customer expectations.

About Sagiss

As Dallas-Fort Worth's first managed service provider (MSP), Sagiss was founded in 1997 to give businesses a better way to handle IT — from day-to-day IT support services to managed cloud services and managed security services. With origins in the accounting world, Sagiss provides a unique perspective on the critical relationship between an organization's information technology and its bottom line. For three years in a row, Sagiss has been named to the MSPmentor® 200, an annual ranking of the world's most progressive MSPs. For more information visit https://www.sagiss.com.

About Cloudtango

Our mission is to help businesses connect with managed service providers. Technology helps drive innovation and we believe that managed service providers (MSPs) play a vital role in turning IT into a distinctive advantage. With Cloudtango, we provide technology leaders the information and analysis that will help them navigate their cloud journey and guide them to the right MSP in order to succeed. www.cloudtango.net

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