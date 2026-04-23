Yooz Partners with Pine Services Group to Expand AI-Powered AP Automation Across ERP Businesses

Partnership gives organizations a faster, more controlled way to modernize accounts payable

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yooz, an AI-powered finance platform leader, today announced a strategic partnership with Pine Services Group, a long-term global holding company within Evergreen Services Group that focuses on ERP and technology-enabled services businesses.

The agreement brings Yooz’s AI-powered AP automation, fraud prevention and workflow capabilities to Pine’s community of ERP-focused businesses at a time when finance teams face growing pressure to move faster, reduce waste and modernize outdated processes, while expanding access to automation and financial efficiency across Pine’s broader network.

“Pine’s portfolio includes organizations that need finance technology to work within their existing operations without creating unnecessary disruption,” said Tim Teeter, VP of Partner Alliances at Yooz. “Yooz is built for that kind of environment, with strong ERP connectivity, fraud protection and payment capabilities that help finance teams operate more efficiently.”

For organizations operating in complex, multi-entity or distributed environments, Yooz combines integration with more than 250 ERP systems, AI-driven fraud detection and workflow automation to improve invoice processing accuracy, reduce cycle times and strengthen control across the AP lifecycle. The platform also gives finance teams better visibility into approvals, exceptions and payment activity.

Pine Services Group’s portfolio includes 15 operating companies, including three international businesses in the UK and Ireland. Those companies serve customers across a range of business software environments and sectors including construction, field services and manufacturing.

"Yooz delivers intelligent AP automation that helps organizations eliminate manual processes and operate more efficiently,” said Chris Milan, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Pine Services Group. “By leveraging AI and seamless integrations, Yooz empowers teams to accelerate workflows, strengthen controls and improve financial visibility. Our community is thrilled to bring this innovative solution to the companies we serve.”

By combining Pine’s ERP reach with Yooz’s automation platform, the companies aim to help more organizations modernize financial operations, improve resilience and support growth with stronger controls in place.

About Yooz

Yooz delivers Lean Financial Operations™, an AI-powered finance-automation platform that helps ambitious companies accelerate growth, fight waste, and defeat fraud. Built on proprietary document intelligence trained on more than 300 million invoices and a flexible drag-and-drop workflow engine, Yooz gives CFOs real-time cash visibility, embedded fraud detection, and the agility to scale without replacing existing ERPs. More than 7,000 customers worldwide rely on Yooz to achieve finance processes that are faster, simpler, safer, and deeper, with over 300 million invoices already processed. Yooz is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with additional offices in Europe. Learn more at GetYooz.com.

About Pine Services Group

Pine Services Group is a long-term global holding company within Evergreen Services Group, focused on partnering with leading ERP and technology-enabled services businesses. We acquire and support strong companies, helping them grow while preserving the legacy and customer focus that made them successful. Our approach is intentionally decentralized, so that leaders within the Pine portfolio guide their businesses day to day. Pine partners alongside them to provide financial clarity, strategic support, and a strong community of peers needed to drive long-term, sustainable growth. Learn more about Pine Services Group here: https://pineservicesgroup.com/

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