Yooz Brings Live Demos, Expert Sessions and AP Innovation to Sage Future 2026

Attendees can explore live demos with the Yooz team, with two speaking sessions also scheduled during the event

Sage Future gives us a chance to meet those teams in person, show what modern AP automation looks like in practice and share ideas they can bring back to their organizations.” — Laurent Charpentier, CEO at Yooz

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yooz, an AI-powered finance platform leader, will exhibit at Sage Future 2026, Sage’s flagship North America event for customers and partners, taking place April 28-30 in San Francisco.

Yooz will introduce a recently announced product enhancement, Line-Level PO Matching, in addition to live demos, product conversations and interactive activities for attendees. The company will show how organizations can simplify accounts payable, strengthen financial controls and improve visibility with AI-powered automation designed to work with existing ERP environments.

Yooz’s presence at Sage Future underscores its growing influence across the Sage ecosystem as a trusted Sage Tech Partner. Building on this momentum, Yooz and Sage expanded their collaboration last year with Yooz’s certification as a Construction Partner. The success and value generated through these initiatives led to the announcement of a global partnership earlier this year, aimed at driving greater business impact for organizations worldwide.

Yooz supports companies managing complex accounts payable processes and project-based financial workflows, particularly in industries like construction, where stronger approval controls, enhanced visibility, and the ability to handle high volumes of documents are critical.

“Finance teams in the Sage ecosystem are under pressure to move faster, reduce manual work and strengthen control without adding complexity,” said Laurent Charpentier, CEO at Yooz. “Sage Future gives us a chance to meet those teams in person, show what modern AP automation looks like in practice and share ideas they can bring back to their organizations.”

In addition to its booth presence, Yooz will participate in two speaking sessions:

● First Look at Yooz Line-Level PO Matching: Precision, Speed, & Control for AP in the Sage Ecosystem | April 29, 6:25-6:45 p.m. | Expo Theater 1

This theater session will show how automated line-level data extraction, variance detection and intelligent workflows can help reduce manual review, lower exceptions and improve confidence in PO matching.

● The New Standard in AP: A Blueprint for Fitter, Faster, and Fraud-Proof Finance | April 30, 1:15-2 p.m. | Expo Theater 2

This breakout session will explore how finance leaders can build stronger AP operations on top of Sage ERP environments with better flow, stronger controls and a more resilient approach to growth.

Attendees are invited to visit booth 204 to see live demos, meet the Yooz team and attend Yooz sessions during the event.

About Yooz

Yooz delivers Lean Financial Operations™, an AI-powered finance-automation platform that helps ambitious companies accelerate growth, fight waste, and defeat fraud. Built on proprietary document intelligence trained on more than 300 million invoices and a flexible drag-and-drop workflow engine, Yooz gives CFOs real-time cash visibility, embedded fraud detection, and the agility to scale without replacing existing ERPs. More than 7,000 customers worldwide rely on Yooz to achieve finance processes that are faster, simpler, safer, and deeper, with over 300 million invoices already processed. Yooz is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with additional offices in Europe. Learn more at GetYooz.com.

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