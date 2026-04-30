Site Impact’s Lisa Westenberger Recognized in South Florida Business & Wealth’s Excellence in Human Resources Awards

Westenberger honored for leadership in people, culture and organizational growth

This recognition reflects the caliber of company we’re shaping at Site Impact, defined by strong leadership, a thriving people culture and a compelling growth trajectory.” — Jennifer Gressman, CEO, Site Impact

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Site Impact, a MarTech leader redefining how brands connect with consumers through advanced data, identity resolution and multi-channel digital marketing, announced that Vice President of People & Culture Lisa Westenberger has been recognized in South Florida Business & Wealth’s 11th Annual Excellence in Human Resources Awards.

The annual program recognizes HR leaders whose work helps drive business results, productivity, performance, diversity, inclusion and stronger employee experiences, all in support of recruitment, retention and long-term organizational success.

At Site Impact, Westenberger leads people and culture strategy during a period of growth, partnering closely with executive leadership to strengthen employee engagement, support talent development and help build the cultural and operational foundation needed for a high-performing, scalable organization.

“This recognition reflects the caliber of company we’re shaping at Site Impact, defined by strong leadership, a thriving people culture and a compelling growth trajectory,” said Jennifer Gressman, CEO. “Lisa has played an important role in helping build that foundation, and we’re proud to see her recognized by South Florida Business & Wealth.”

The honor reinforces Site Impact’s commitment to workplace culture, operational excellence and sustainable growth.

About Site Impact

Site Impact is a leading MarTech company redefining how brands connect with consumers through advanced data, identity resolution, and multi-channel digital marketing. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Coral Springs, FL, the company combines a proprietary identity graph, real-time analytics, to help marketers target with precision, optimize quickly, and scale campaigns with complete transparency.

Site Impact supports clients of all sizes, from Fortune 500 enterprises to fast-growing local businesses, as well as agencies that rely on our private label solutions. Every partnership reflects a customer-first mindset, measurable outcomes, and a commitment to using data responsibly and intelligently.

Guided by a team of experienced digital marketing and technology leaders, Site Impact has built a culture that values innovation, accountability, and creating the wow. This approach has earned recognition as one of Florida Trend's Best Companies to Work For and a three-time Sun-Sentinel Top Workplace, highlighting our belief that exceptional results start with exceptional people.

Today, Site Impact continues to invest in the future by expanding data assets, advancing AI-driven automation, and building solutions that help clients convert insight into action with speed, accuracy, and confidence.

To learn more about Site Impact, please visit the company's website and follow them on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

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