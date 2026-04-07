TuxCare to Highlight Extended Lifecycle Support for Open-Source Software at the 2026 Spring I/O Conference

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced it will exhibit at the 2026 Spring I/O Conference taking place April 14–15 at the Palau de Congressos de Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain.TuxCare is set to showcase its Extended Lifecycle Support (ELS) for Open Source Software portfolio that’s designed to help organizations protect their most critical systems and applications long after vendor support ends. ELS for OSS delivers comprehensive, long-term protection across the full open-source software stack, covering a broad and continually growing range of projects, libraries, and runtimes.Built to identify and remediate risks that traditional security tools often overlook, ELS for OSS provides continuous, automated CVE monitoring and integrated patch delivery within existing workflows. The solution uncovers hidden vulnerabilities deep within layered dependencies and complex software supply chains, enabling teams to minimize exposure risk without interrupting development or operations.Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how ELS for OSS integrates seamlessly into existing infrastructure, helping security and IT teams improve incident response times, simplify patching management, and meet compliance requirements with reduced manual effort. Backed by expert support across KernelCare, LibCare and other TuxCare solutions, the award-winning ELS for OSS solution enables organizations to focus on innovation and business outcomes.For detailed information on the Spring I/O 2026 event, visit https://2026.springio.net/ About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

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