Skip the 4-Hour Lines: The Ultimate Universal Cool Japan 'Cheat Sheet' from KKday

[Super Nintendo World™ 5th Anniversary] Time to play! The invincible 5th anniversary with everyone! © Nintendo TM & © 2026 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

OSAKA, JAPAN, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- April 2026 marks the peak of Universal Studios Japan’s 25th Anniversary "Discover U!!!" celebration. With cherry blossoms blooming near the central lagoon and the Universal Easter Celebration bringing bunny-eared characters to the park, it is the most scenic time to visit.The highlight is the new NO LIMIT! Parade, featuring 25 Pikachus marching alongside Mario and Pokémon in a high-energy anniversary dance-off that encourages everyone to "break out of their shells."Universal Cool Japan 2026 is in full swing with three major anime worlds. Through June 30, Detective Conan World offers a brand-new escape room and a "Story Ride" on the Hollywood Dream coaster. Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen: The Real 4-D can experience an original cursed battle until August 18, while the Monster Hunter Wilds: Wudwud Feast restaurant serves hunters through May 17. Looking ahead, the Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End attraction is set to debut in early summer.Super Nintendo World is also celebrating its 5th Anniversary through January 11, 2027, with Super Star decorations and the new Donkey Kong Country expansion. Visitors can ride the Mine-Cart Madness coaster, which realistically "jumps" gaps in the track just like the game. To fully interact with the land, use the new "Invincible Mario" Power-Up Band to collect digital stamps and compete for high scores throughout the Mushroom Kingdom.Because April crowds often result in wait times exceeding 200 minutes, expert planning is required. Check the KKday USJ VIP Blog for a step-by-step strategy on entering Nintendo World and finding exclusive items.To guarantee you ride the biggest attractions, book a USJ Express Pass early to secure your priority time slots. For a truly seamless day, the USJ VIP Pass offers private tours with front-of-line access and luxury lounge entry.About KKdayFounded in 2014, KKday is a leading travel e-commerce platform offering over 300,000 curated experiences in 92 countries. By providing skip-the-line tickets and unique local tours, KKday helps independent travelers explore the world with ease.

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