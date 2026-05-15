KKday Opens Authorized-Partner Allocation for U.S. and Australian Fans

Experience the ultimate night race views at the f1 singapore Grand Prix (via KKday's Supplier) Spectacular fireworks illuminate the night sky during the iconic f1 singapore Grand Prix (via KKday's Supplier) Prime views from the Pit Grandstand at the f1 singapore night race (via KKday's Supplier)

Travel platform secures grandstand inventory and locked-in hotel rates as race-week demand surges ahead of Singapore's first-ever F1 Sprint weekend

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With 3-day general admission tickets to the 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix already sold out on the official channel and Marina Bay hotel rates climbing sharply for race week, KKday, as an authorised ticketing partner of the Singapore Grand Prix, today opened its allocation of grandstand-and-hotel bundle packages to international travellers, with a sharpened focus on fans booking from the United States and Australia.The October 9–11 race weekend is shaping up to be one of the most consequential stops on the 2026 calendar. It is Singapore's first-ever appearance on the F1 Sprint schedule, the first Marina Bay night race run under Formula 1's new technical regulations, and a likely flashpoint in the McLaren title fight between reigning World Champion Lando Norris and Australian teammate Oscar Piastri."For fans flying in from the U.S. or Australia, this is the year where booking late costs you the weekend," said a KKday spokesperson for the Sports and Major Events division. " 3-day tickets are gone on the official channel, race-week hotel inventory near the circuit is tightening, and the Sprint format means there is meaningful racing on all three days. Our job as an authorised partner is to make sure international fans can still get in with a guaranteed seat, a hotel that isn't an hour from the action, and a ride out of Changi that doesn't involve a two-hour taxi queue."The 2026 Singapore Grand Prix marks the debut of Formula 1's new technical regulations at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. The new power units split the output roughly evenly between combustion and electric power, remove the MGU-H component, and increase the MGU-K output from 120kW to 350kW. All cars run on 100% advanced sustainable fuels, and active aerodynamics make their first appearance on front and rear wings.The weekend itself follows F1's Sprint format for the first time at Marina Bay. Friday hosts Free Practice 1 followed by Sprint Qualifying, Saturday features the Sprint race ahead of Grand Prix Qualifying, and Sunday closes with the Grand Prix.AUSTRALIAN FANS: THE CLOSEST PIASTRI PODIUMSingapore has long served as Australia's de facto second home, sitting a 5-to-7-hour flight from the east coast. In 2026, with Piastri deep into a championship campaign for McLaren, Marina Bay is the closest international circuit where Australian fans can watch a potential Piastri podium under floodlights. KKday's Australian-focused bundles concentrate on grandstand options near Turn 1, Turn 2, and the Pit Straight, and include a private one-way transfer from Changi Airport.U.S. FANS: CADILLAC'S DEBUT, APPLE TV'S NEW HOMEFor American fans, 2026 has reshaped how Formula 1 is followed and where it can be seen in person. The sport's move to Apple TV has redefined the U.S. broadcast landscape, and the entry of Cadillac F1, fielding Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, marks the United States' first home-built constructor on the grid in a generation. Singapore is the highest-profile street-circuit stage on which to see Cadillac tested under pressure. KKday's premium bundles for U.S. travellers pair grandstand access with five-star properties, including the Swissôtel The Stamford, which overlooks the start-finish straight, and the Amara Sanctuary Sentosa. KKday's 4D3N race-weekend packages include:- Official Singapore Grand Prix grandstand tickets, issued as an authorised partner- 3-night stay at a partner hotel, with rates locked in ahead of the October surge (partner properties include Swissôtel The Stamford, JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach, The Laurus, and Amara Sanctuary Sentosa)- Private one-way airport transfer from Changi- A S$100 KKday Travel Voucher, redeemable across KKday's Singapore catalogue, including Gardens by the Bay, the Singapore Flyer, Universal Studios Singapore, and Sentosa attractions- Full access to the Padang Stage concert lineup, included with every Singapore Grand Prix ticket- E-tickets and digital vouchers delivered at least three days before the race weekendABOUT KKDAYFounded in 2014 and headquartered in Taipei, KKday is one of the Asia-Pacific region's leading travel experience platforms, offering more than 500,000 tours, attractions, and travel services across over 90 countries. KKday partners with governments, tourism boards, and global event organisers to deliver authorised ticketing and bundled travel experiences for international travellers, and is an authorised ticketing partner of the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

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