KKday Launches 2026 Chiang Mai Yi Peng Lantern Festival Early Bird Ticket

Join the breathtaking celebration at the 2026 Chiang Mai Lantern Festival. (via KKday's Supplier) Witness the magical fusion of glowing lanterns and fireworks over Chiang Mai. (via KKday supplier) Experience the unforgettable magic of releasing your own glowing sky lantern. (via KKday supplier)

KKday launches exclusive 2026 Yi Peng Lantern Festival packages with tickets, transfers, and cultural experiences.

CHIANG MAI, THAILAND, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After the charm of the Yi Peng Lantern Festival in Chiang Mai went viral across social media platforms late last year, travellers have been eagerly anticipating the chance to witness this magical celebration in 2026. KKday, a leading Asia-based travel e-commerce platform, is making that dream come true with a variety of 2026 Chiang Mai Yi Peng Lantern Festival packages, now available on the platform.The Yi Peng Lantern Festival is one of the most important cultural traditions in Northern Thailand, with Chiang Mai Province serving as the main destination for the largest and most well-known festivities. Every year, Chiang Mai hosts grand Yi Peng celebrations filled with religious ceremonies, traditional performances, and cultural activities that reflect the region’s rich heritage.The highlight of the festival is the breathtaking sight of thousands of sky lanterns floating into the night sky, creating a magical atmosphere that leaves a lasting impression on visitors. These glowing lanterns, known in Thai as Khom Loi, symbolise letting go of misfortune and welcoming new beginnings. This unforgettable experience of watching countless lanterns illuminate the sky continues to attract travellers from around the world to Chiang Mai year after year.In addition to the sky lantern releases, the nationwide Loy Krathong festival invites people to float beautifully decorated krathongs along rivers to honour Mae Khongkha, the Goddess of Water, and express gratitude to the sacred spirits they worship. These rituals reflect the deep spiritual connection between local communities, nature, and Buddhist traditions.To help travellers experience the breathtaking beauty of the Yi Peng Sky Lantern Festival in Northern Thailand, which will be held on 24-25 November 2026, KKday has launched a selection of Yi Peng Lantern Festival ticket packages featuring exclusive discounts and special privileges. Depending on the package, travellers can enjoy added benefits such as round-trip shared transfer services, a Chiang Mai Day Pass, and other convenient travel perks designed to make the festival experience even more memorable.Below are the Yi Peng Lantern Festival ticket packages currently available for booking on KKday. Chiang Mai 2026 CAD Yi Peng Sky Lantern Festival | Chiang Mai, Thailand : A premium sky lantern festival package that includes event admission, round-trip shared transfers between Chiang Mai city and the festival venue, authentic Lanna cuisine prepared by renowned chefs, traditional cultural performances, a monks’ chanting ceremony, and the unforgettable experience of releasing sky lanterns into the night sky. Don’t miss the chance to enjoy an exclusive limited-time promotion with 10% off when you book in advance through KKday. 2026 Loy Krathong and Lantern Festival at Horizon Village & Resort | Chiang Mai, Thailand : Experience the magic of Thailand’s iconic lantern festival in the peaceful garden setting of Horizon Village & Resort. This festival package includes admission to the Loy Krathong and Yi Peng celebrations, with optional packages featuring workshop activities for travelers seeking a more immersive local cultural experience. By booking through KKday, visitors can enjoy a convenient and memorable way to celebrate one of Northern Thailand’s most beautiful festivals.To discover the best Yi Peng Lantern Festival tickets, exclusive festival packages, and unforgettable experiences in Chiang Mai, explore more at KKday.com.About KKdayKKday is an online platform dedicated to local travel experiences, curating in-depth itineraries from around the world so travellers can plan, compare and book in one place rather than hopping between sites. Founded in 2015 under CEO Ming Chen, the company now operates across Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Shanghai and Australia, and is Asia's largest travel experience platform. The platform offers more than 350,000 travel experiences across 550 cities in 92 countries, with multilingual support that helps travellers worldwide find the right itinerary quickly. Guided by its founding mission to build better journeys for consumers, KKday continues to expand its catalogue of high-quality travel experience products.

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