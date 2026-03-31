Customer-Centric Experiences Powered by AI-Based Personalization Market Outlook 2026–2030

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Personalization Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Personalization Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The artificial intelligence (AI) based personalization market is dominated by a mix of global technology solution companies and specialized AI software firms. Companies are focusing on advanced recommendation engines, real-time behavioral analytics, predictive personalization algorithms, and seamless omnichannel integration to strengthen market presence and enhance customer engagement. Emphasis on data privacy compliance, model explainability, and integration with existing CRM and marketing platforms remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving AI-driven personalization sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Personalization Market?

• According to our research, Amazon.com Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 9% market share. The company’s AI and machine learning division, which is directly involved in the AI-based personalization market, provides a wide range of recommendation engines, real-time analytics platforms, predictive personalization tools, and cloud-based AI services that support e-commerce personalization, targeted marketing, and enhanced customer experience across multiple digital channels and regulated data environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Personalization Market?

Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence (AI) based personalization market are Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC), Salesforce.com Inc., Adobe Systems Inc., SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Meta Platforms Inc., Oracle Corporation, Accenture Plc, Sitecore Holding II AS, Verint Systems Inc., Twilio Inc., Bounteous Inc., Apple Inc., BloomReach Inc., Alibaba Cloud, Coveo Solutions Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, H2O.AI Inc., mParticle Inc., Blueshift Labs Inc., Dynamic Yield Ltd., ViSenze Pte. Ltd., Crownpeak Technology Inc., Infinite Analytics Inc., RichRelevance, Reflektion.

How Concentrated Is The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Personalization Market?

• The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 20% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by data privacy regulations, compliance with AI ethics and transparency guidelines, integration complexity with existing IT and marketing systems, and the need for accuracy and reliability in AI-driven personalization environments. Leading players such as Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC), Salesforce.com Inc., Adobe Systems Inc., SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Meta Platforms Inc., Oracle Corporation, and Accenture Plc hold notable market shares through diversified AI and analytics solutions, established technology partnerships, global cloud and software distribution networks, and continuous innovation in recommendation engines, predictive analytics, and real-time personalization technologies. As demand for advanced AI-driven personalization tools, seamless omnichannel experiences, and data-compliant digital environments grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Amazon.com Inc. (9%)

o Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (8%)

o Salesforce.com Inc. (1%)

o Adobe Systems Inc. (1%)

o SAP SE (0.3%)

o Microsoft Corporation (0.2%)

o International Business Machines Corporation (0.2%)

o Meta Platforms Inc. (0.2%)

o Oracle Corporation (0.1%)

o Accenture Plc (0.1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Personalization Market?

• Major raw material suppliers in the artificial intelligence (AI) based personalization market include NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Qualcomm Incorporated, Xilinx Inc., Broadcom Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Amazon Web Services Inc., Apple Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Arm Holdings plc, Baidu Inc., Graphcore Ltd., Cerebras Systems Inc., Hailo Technologies Inc., Mythic AI Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Synaptics Incorporated.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Personalization Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the artificial intelligence (AI) based personalization market include CDW Corporation, Ingram Micro Inc., Tech Data Corporation, Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., ScanSource Inc., Synnex Corporation, Westcon Group, ALSO Holding AG, Esprinet S.p.A., Bechtle AG, Cancom SE, Softchoice Corporation, WESCO International Inc., Future Electronics Inc., Macnica Inc., Mindware FZ LLC, Logicom Public Limited, ASBIS Enterprises PLC, RS Group plc, Redington Limited, Exclusive Networks SA, EET Group A/S, Mouser Electronics, Digi-Key Electronics, Allied Electronics and Automation.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Personalization Market?

• Major end users in the artificial intelligence (AI) based personalization market include Spotify Technology S.A., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, JD.com Inc., Walmart Inc., Target Corporation, Sephora, eBay Inc., Rakuten Group Inc., Zalando SE, Shopify Inc., Adobe Inc., Salesforce Inc., TikTok, YouTube, Hulu, Netflix, Flipkart, MercadoLibre Inc., Coupang Inc., Tencent Video, Kakao Corp.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Artificial intelligence-based conversational personalization platforms are transforming the artificial intelligence (AI) based personalization market by analyzing context, anticipating user needs, and delivering personalized interactions across chat, voice, SMS, and social media channels.

• Example: In November 2025, Sendbird Inc. launched Delight.AI, an AI concierge designed to provide predictive and personalized customer support.

• Its long-term memory, multi-channel integration, and predictive capabilities enhance operational efficiency, support real-time decision-making, and improve overall customer satisfaction and engagement.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Generative AI Platforms Strengthening Automated Customer Experience Personalization

• AI-Driven Marketing Automation Platforms Enabling Hyper-Personalized Campaign Management

• AI-Guided Sales Enablement Platforms Enhancing Personalized Customer Engagement

• Generative AI Content Personalization Driving Cross-Channel Customer Engagement

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