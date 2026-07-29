Breast Imaging Devices Market Outlook Signals Expansion To $7.24 Billion Through 2030

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The Business Research Company's Breast Imaging Devices Market Outlook Signals Expansion To $7.24 Billion Through 2030l

Expected to grow to $7.24 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The breast imaging devices sector has been witnessing significant growth recently, responding to increasing awareness and advancements in medical technology. This market plays a crucial role in the early detection and management of breast-related health issues, including cancer. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and notable trends shaping the future of breast imaging devices.

Size and Projected Growth of the Breast Imaging Devices Market

The market for breast imaging devices has expanded notably over recent years. It is expected to grow from $5.27 billion in 2025 to $5.6 billion in 2026, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This historic growth has been fueled by increased awareness about breast cancer screening, the rise in diagnostic imaging centers, wider adoption of digital mammography systems, greater healthcare spending, and advances in ultrasound technology.

Download a free sample of the breast imaging devices market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3291&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Looking ahead, the market is projected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $7.24 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.7%. Factors contributing to this forecasted expansion include heightened investments in AI-powered diagnostic tools, rising demand for early breast cancer detection, growth in outpatient imaging services, a stronger focus on personalized breast care, and technological innovations in non-ionizing imaging methods. Among the prominent trends are wider use of AI-assisted image analysis, increased application of 3D and digital breast tomosynthesis, integration of multimodal imaging platforms, growth in minimally invasive imaging diagnostics, and intensified efforts for early-stage cancer identification.

Understanding Breast Imaging Devices and Their Importance

Breast imaging devices encompass various medical instruments designed to facilitate screening, diagnosis, surgical intervention, and support for breast health conditions, including both cancerous and noncancerous diseases. These devices are critical tools for detecting breast cancer at an early stage, which significantly improves treatment outcomes and patient survival rates.

View the full breast imaging devices market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/breast-imaging-devices-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Key Factors Fueling Market Expansion of Breast Imaging Devices

One of the main forces driving growth in this market is the rising incidence of breast cancer worldwide. Factors such as widespread hormone replacement therapy use, hormonal imbalances, menopause, and various reproductive disorders have heightened breast cancer risks. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer remains the most prevalent cancer among women globally, affecting approximately 2.1 million women each year and causing the highest number of cancer-related fatalities in women.

For instance, in February 2023, the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), a US-based professional body, reported that breast cancer accounts for one in every three new cancer diagnoses among women in the United States annually. That year, an estimated 297,790 women were expected to be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer, while 55,720 cases involved non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer. This growing prevalence directly supports increasing demand for breast imaging devices.

Regions Leading the Breast Imaging Devices Market by 2026

In terms of geographic market share, North America held the largest portion of the breast imaging devices market in 2025. The Asia-Pacific region ranked as the second largest market globally. The report also considers other important regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market dynamics.

Our latest 2026 market reports provide expanded strategic and visual intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, together with updated graphics and tables.

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