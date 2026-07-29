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The Business Research Company's Buccal Drug Delivery System Market Outlook Highlights Strategic Opportunities Across The Industry

Expected to grow to $6.48 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The buccal drug delivery system is gaining significant attention as an alternative method for administering medication through the mouth’s mucosal lining. This approach is particularly valued for delivering drugs directly at the mucosal site or allowing absorption through the mucosa into the bloodstream. Let’s explore the market size, growth factors, regional outlook, and the main drivers influencing this expanding healthcare segment.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Buccal Drug Delivery System Market

The buccal drug delivery system market has experienced swift growth recently and is expected to continue this upward trend. Market value is anticipated to rise from $3.89 billion in 2025 to $4.32 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. This surge in the historical period is largely driven by a growing preference for alternative drug delivery methods, expanding treatments for chronic pain and angina, improvements in mucoadhesive drug formulations, increased demand for drugs with rapid onset, and growth in oral pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities.

Download a free sample of the buccal drug delivery system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8290&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Looking ahead, the market is set to expand even faster, projected to reach $6.48 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.7%. Key factors fueling this forecast include heightened investments in transmucosal drug research, a rising need for therapies to support smoking cessation, growth in personalized drug delivery systems, and a stronger emphasis on formulations that enhance patient adherence. Emerging trends anticipated to shape this market comprise broader use of buccal and sublingual dosage forms, demand for rapid drug absorption, increasing attention to patient-friendly delivery methods, development of controlled-release buccal drugs, and a focus on non-invasive treatment options.

Understanding Buccal Drug Delivery Systems and Their Mechanism

Buccal drug delivery involves administering medication through the mucosal membrane lining the inside of the mouth. This technique is especially efficient for delivering drugs that either act locally on the mucosa or need to permeate through the mucosal barrier to enter systemic circulation. The mucosal delivery aims to release the drug specifically at the mucosa, while transmucosal delivery ensures the drug is absorbed beyond the mucosal surface into the bloodstream, enabling effective and targeted treatment.

View the full buccal drug delivery system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/buccal-drug-delivery-system-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Buccal Drug Delivery System Market

One of the primary growth drivers for the buccal drug delivery system market is the increasing incidence of chronic diseases. These long-lasting conditions, including cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and arthritis, require ongoing medical management as they cannot be completely cured. Buccal drug delivery systems offer an effective and appropriate method for providing mucosal and transmucosal drug administration to patients with such chronic conditions, supporting better treatment adherence and outcomes.

For instance, in June 2024, the UK National Health Service reported that 3,615,330 individuals registered with general practitioners were diagnosed with non-diabetic hyperglycemia or pre-diabetes in 2023—a figure that represents an 18% rise from 3,065,825 cases in 2022. Such rising prevalence of chronic conditions underscores the growing need for efficient drug delivery solutions, thereby propelling the buccal drug delivery system market forward.

Regional Market Share Insights in Buccal Drug Delivery Systems

In terms of regional dominance, North America held the largest share of the global buccal drug delivery system market in 2025. The comprehensive market study also includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on how this market is evolving globally and where growth opportunities are emerging.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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