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The Business Research Company's Bronchoscope Market Research Reveals Strong 11.8% CAGR Outlook Through 2030

Expected to grow to $5.58 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The bronchoscope market is experiencing significant growth as advancements in medical technology coincide with rising respiratory health concerns worldwide. This expanding demand reflects the critical role bronchoscopes play in diagnosing and treating lung and airway conditions. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and innovations shaping the future of this important medical device sector.

Market Expansion and Forecast in the Bronchoscope Sector

The bronchoscope market has seen rapid advancement in recent years, with its valuation projected to rise from $3.2 billion in 2025 to $3.57 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. This growth during the historical period is largely linked to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, a rise in diagnostic bronchoscopy procedures, expansion of hospital respiratory units, enhanced endoscopic imaging technologies, and the availability of reusable bronchoscopes.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $5.58 billion by 2030 at an accelerated CAGR of 11.8%. Factors fueling this forecast include growing adoption of disposable endoscopy devices, heightened emphasis on patient safety, a surge in interventional pulmonology procedures, increased investment in advanced endoscopic systems, and demand for devices that improve workflow efficiency. Key trends shaping this period involve the rising use of single-use bronchoscopes, growing preference for video bronchoscopy systems, broader application of minimally invasive pulmonary techniques, incorporation of advanced imaging and navigation technologies, and greater attention to infection control measures.

Understanding the Bronchoscope and Its Medical Uses

A bronchoscope is a specialized medical instrument designed to visualize the interior of the lungs and airways. Typically, it consists of a flexible or rigid tube equipped with a light source and camera at its tip, enabling doctors to examine the trachea, bronchi, and bronchioles. Bronchoscopes serve both diagnostic purposes—such as tissue biopsy—and therapeutic roles, including the removal of foreign objects or conducting various airway interventions.

View the full bronchoscope market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bronchoscope-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Factors Boosting Demand for Bronchoscopes

One of the primary drivers behind the bronchoscope market’s expansion is the rising prevalence of respiratory tract disorders. These conditions encompass a wide range of illnesses affecting the respiratory system, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, bronchitis, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary fibrosis, and lung cancer. Since bronchoscopy is an essential tool for diagnosing and treating many of these ailments, a rise in their occurrence naturally increases demand for bronchoscopes.

For example, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlight this trend: the number of tuberculosis cases in the US rose from 8,320 in 2022 to 9,615 in 2023, an increase of 1,295 cases. Correspondingly, the incidence rate climbed from 2.5 to 2.9 cases per 100,000 people over the same period. Such statistics underscore how growing respiratory health challenges are propelling market growth.

Regional Insights Highlighting Bronchoscope Market Leaders

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the bronchoscope market, solidifying its leadership position in this sector. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The overall market analysis includes key geographic areas such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market trends and growth opportunities.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Saumya Sahay

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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