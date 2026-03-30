Private Jet Card Comparisons launches Private Jet Charter Flight Time Calculator

The app enables users to calculate flight times for different private aircraft categories with nonstop capability from the airports these aircraft can access

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new free private jet flight time calculator from Private Jet Card Comparisons is specifically designed for private jet charter flyers, executive assistants, and others who support charter and jet card flyers.It enables users to quickly calculate flight times for different private aircraft categories that best fit their needs, with nonstop capability from the regional airports that these aircraft can access."We often see charter flyers who look at manufacturer websites showing maximum range and speeds that are not generally attained for charter flights. Flyers also are often unaware that there are more convenient airports they can use," said Private Jet Card Comparisons' Chief Operating Officer Brett Berkley, adding, "This free resource is designed to be a helpful tool for private jet charter flyers."Berkley continues, "The top reason for using private aviation is time savings. Our Private Jet Charter Flight Time Calculator enables users to see airports that are closer to where they are leaving from and those that are more convenient to their final destination."The calculator covers seven aircraft categories: turboprops, very light jets, light jets, midsize jets, super-midsize jets, large cabin jets, and ultra-long-range jets. It uses realistic operational ranges to alert users to potential fuel stops and routes that exceed overwater range limits. It also accounts for runway length requirements by aircraft category, adjusts for seasonal winds, and reflects the fuel-efficient cruise speeds typical of charter operations rather than the higher speeds used by privately owned aircraft.Results include estimated flight time, nautical and statute miles, time zone information for both airports, and a side-by-side comparison across all aircraft categories.It is a useful tool for flyers comparing programs with fixed hourly rates or evaluating time savings between turboprops and jets.Berkley added, "Most private jet flight time calculators are targeted to owners who fly under different rules and know the specific airports. Our calculator is designed for the private charter, jet card, and membership program consumer."About PRIVATE JET CARD COMPARISONSPrivate Jet Card Comparisons is the go-to subscription-based consumer buyer's guide for navigating private aviation programs, including on-demand charters, jet sharing, jet cards, memberships, and fractional ownership. The platform compares over 1,000 program options from 80+ providers and features a database of 75,000+ data points, updated more than 180 times in 2025 and 100 times so far in 2026. Subscribers can compare programs using 65+ variables, receive access to the industry's only QUICK COMPARE FLIGHT PRICING tool, and request DECIDER CUSTOM ANALYSIS Reports to ﬁnd the best ﬁt for their unique ﬂying needs. For more information, visit Private Jet Card Comparisons

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.