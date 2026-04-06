Q1 2026 Jet Card hourly rates, restrictions increase

Doug Gollan is editor-in-chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons. The buyers guide enables subscribers to compare over 500 jet card, membership, and fractional ownership programs based on rules, policies, and pricing.

The average hourly jet card rate increased to $11,426 as daily minimums surged 11.6% to 96.1 minutes, with midsize jets up 14.4%.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guaranteed jet cards became more expensive and more restrictive in the first quarter of 2026, according to the latest analysis of more than 80 providers and over 1,000 programs by Private Jet Card Comparisons “Average hourly rates only increased modestly, however, flying terms, including daily minimums, peak days, and lead time to book all increased,” said Doug Gollan, President and Editor-in-Chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons, adding, “Since most guaranteed jet card programs have rate locks for at least 12 months, increasing the daily minimums is a de facto price increase for shorter flights.”Jet card hourly rates edged up 1.6% quarter-to-quarter at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and 2.5% year-over-year.The average hourly rate stood at $11,426 at the end of the first quarter of 2026.That ranged from $6,729 per hour for turboprops to $19,301 per hour for ultra-long-range private jets.The average hourly rate for light jets was $8,563 per hour at the end of Q1 2026.The hourly rates reflect jet cards in North America that offer guaranteed availability and capped or fixed hourly rates.Pricing is based on occupied hours.That means flyers do not have to pay for repositioning costs.The price increases, which include fuel surcharges and the 7.5% federal excise tax, come as jet fuel prices have doubled year over year.While the hourly rate increases were modest, daily minimums increased by 11.6%, indicating jet card providers are increasingly concerned about the profitability of short flights. What’s more, daily minimums were up 19.0% year-over-year.The daily minimum is the minimum amount of flight time charged, even if your flight takes less time. For example, if your flight was 45 minutes and the daily minimum was 90 minutes, you would be charged for 90 minutes. Midsize jets saw the largest increase, up 21.6% year-over-year.The average hourly jet card rate by aircraft category at the end of Q1 2026, compared to Q4 of 2025, Q1 2025, and Q4 2019, was:- Turboprops at $6,729 per hour, up 1.6% from Q4 2025, up 2.4% from Q1 2025, and up 41.3% from pre-COVID Q4 2019- Very Light Jets at $7,852 per hour, up 3.3% from Q4 2025, up 2.1% from Q1 2025, and up 38.9% from Q4 2019- Light Jets at $8,563 per hour, up 2.9% from Q4 2025, up 3.1% from Q1 2025, up 42.2% from Q4 2019- Midsize Jets at $9,639 per hour, up 0.6% from Q4 2025, down 1.8% from Q1 2025, up 28.0% from Q4 2019- Super Midsize Jets at $12,444 per hour, up 1.0% from Q4 2025, down 0.5% from Q1 2025, up 23.9% from Q4 2019- Large Cabin Jets at $15,612 per hour, up 2.3% from Q4 2025, up 2.7% from Q1 2025, up 19.8% from Q4 2019- Ultra Long-Haul Jets at $19,301 per hour, up 0.5% from Q4 2025, up 0.8% from Q1 2025, up 14.7% from Q4 2019- Overall Jet Card Rates at $11,426 per hour, up 1.6% from Q4 2025, up 2.5% from Q1 2025, up 29.0% from Q4 2019The number of peak days also reversed their post-COVID downward trend. The average number of peak days at the end of Q1 2026 stood at 36.3 days. That was up from 35.6 days sequentially. Year-over-year peak days increased from 35.4 dates to 36.3 in 2026. Compared to pre-COVID, peak days are currently 59.1% higher. Back in Q4 2019, the average program had just 22.8 peak days.The lead time to book guaranteed rates also increased. The non-peak callout increased from 62.5 hours to 66.9 hours for non-peak bookings. The average callout was 7.0% longer at the end of Q1 2026 compared to the end of 2025.ABOUT PRIVATE JET CARD COMPARISONSFounded in 2017, Private Jet Card Comparisons has helped over 7,000 consumers make informed buying decisions by comparing program data. The company recently introduced PJCC for Corporate Flight Departments and Enterprise Direct For Wealth Advisors . Paid subscribers to Private Jet Card Comparisons receive exclusive access to its database comparing over 1,000 jet card and fractional programs by more than 65 variables. They can also receive a custom analysis as part of their access that aligns with the rules and policies of the programs that best fit them. Additionally, they receive one-to-one support, premium content about the ins and outs of finding the right program, and other helpful resources. Private Jet Card Comparisons Founder, President, and Editor-in-Chief Doug Gollan was cited by Robb Report as Master in Luxury for Private Aviation.

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