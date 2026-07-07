The Cost To Fly By Private Jet Decreased In Q2 2026

Doug Gollan is editor-in-chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons. The buyers guide enables subscribers to compare over 500 jet card, membership, and fractional ownership programs based on rules, policies, and pricing.

Hourly jet card prices fell 1% quarter-to-quarter at the end of June, according to an analysis by independent buyer's guide Private Jet Card Comparisons

Unlike the hourly rates that are often quoted by brokers, jet card rates analyzed include the cost of repositioning, providing consumers a good benchmark on what they should actually expect to pay."” — Doug Gollan, Editor-in-Chief, Private Jet Card Comparisons

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The average hourly rate for guaranteed jet cards dipped 1% in Q2 compared to Q1 2026, according to the latest analysis by Private Jet Card Comparisons of its proprietary database.Hourly jet card rates were up 0.4% year-over-year compared to the second quarter of 2025.North American jet card rates overall averaged $11,314 per hour at the end of Q2 2026."Jet card rates at the end of the first quarter benefited as fuel surcharges driven by jet fuel prices dipped at the end of the quarter," said Doug Gollan, President & Editor-in-Chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons.Gollan noted, "Unlike the hourly rates that are often quoted by brokers, jet card rates analyzed include the cost of repositioning, providing consumers a good benchmark on what they should actually expect to pay."Without turboprops, the average hourly rate for jet cards was $11,688. The hourly rate is for occupied hours, so flyers do not have to pay repositioning charges.Light Jets, which include the Cessna Citation CJ3, Hawker 400XP, and Embraer Phenom 300, ended the second quarter at $8,456 per hour, down 1.2% from Q1 2026.Ultra Long-Haul Jets, including the Gulfstream G650 and Bombardier Global 6000 and 7500, averaged $19,202 per hour, down 0.5% from Q1 2026.Included are jet cards with guaranteed availability and rates.Hourly pricing includes base rate, fuel surcharges, and 7.5% Federal Excise Tax.Many jet cards include guaranteed recovery, and some also cover de-icing and WiFi.The Private Jet Card Comparisons database comprises over 80 providers and more than 1,000 options, compared across 65 variables, so consumers can identify providers and programs that match their flying needs.There were 44 updates to the Private Jet Card Comparisons database during the quarter.That compares to 115 in Q1 of 2026, 45 in Q4 of 2025, 41 in Q3, and 33 updates in Q2.PRIVATE JET PRICING: COMPARISON 2019 TO 2026The average hourly jet card rate by aircraft category at the end of Q2 2026, compared to Q1 of 2026, Q2 2025, and Q4 2019, was:• Turboprops at $6,271 per hour, down 6.8% from Q1 2026, down 4.8% from Q2 2025, and up 31.7% from pre-COVID Q4 2019• Very Light Jets at $7,688 per hour, down 2.1% from Q1 2026, up 1.1% from Q2 2025, and up 36.0% from pre-COVID Q4 2019• Light Jets at $8,456 per hour, down 1.2% from Q1 2026, up 1.4% from Q2 2025, and up 40.4% from pre-COVID Q4 2019• Midsize Jets at $9,557 per hour, down 0.8% from Q1 2026, down 2.6% from Q2 2025, and up 26.9% from pre-COVID Q4 2019• Super Midsize Jets at $12,526 per hour, up 0.7% from Q1 2026, up 0.5% from Q2 2025, and up 24.7% from pre-COVID Q4 2019• Large Cabin Jets at $15,236 per hour, down 2.4% from Q1 2026, up 0.5% from Q2 2025, and up 16.9% from pre-COVID Q4 2019• Ultra Long-Haul Jets at $19,202 per hour, down 1.0% from Q1 2026, up 0.9% from Q2 2025, and up 14.1% from pre-COVID Q4 2019• Overall Jet Card Rates at $11,314 per hour, down 1.0% from Q1 2026, up 0.6% from Q2 2025, and up 27.1% from pre-COVID Q4 2019Overall, jet card hourly rates were down 1.0% sequentially from the first quarter of 2026.Year-over-year jet card rates increased 0.4%.Jet card rates are 27.7% higher than Q4 2019 pre-COVID.Super Midsize Jets (+0.7%) were the only category with a quarter-to-quarter increase.Light Jets (+1.3%) and Very Light Jets (+1.1%) saw the largest year-over-year percentage increases in Q2 2026 compared to Q2 2025.The hourly rates are based on published rates and do not account for the constant flow of jet card deals.The deals are generally valued in the mid-single digits in terms of added value.ABOUT PRIVATE JET CARD COMPARISONSFounded in 2017, Private Jet Card Comparisons has helped over 7,000 consumers make informed buying decisions by comparing program data. The company recently introduced PJCC for Corporate Flight Departments and Enterprise Direct for Wealth Advisors . Paid subscribers to Private Jet Card Comparisons receive exclusive access to its database comparing over 1,000 jet card and fractional programs by more than 65 variables. They can also receive a custom analysis as part of their access that aligns with the rules and policies of the programs that best fit them. Additionally, they receive one-to-one support, premium content about the ins and outs of finding the right program, and other helpful resources. Private Jet Card Comparisons Founder, President, and Editor-in-Chief Doug Gollan was cited by Robb Report as Master in Luxury for Private Aviation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.