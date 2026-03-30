Klear & Deutsche Cyber-Sicherheitsorganisation Launch Klear ScoreFX: Capital Intelligence for Defense Industrial Base

AI-driven capital intelligence platform unifies liquidity, trade finance, and sovereign risk for defense and critical infrastructure manufacturers.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klear Inc announced the launch of Klear ScoreFX, an AI‑driven capital intelligence service designed to help aerospace and defense manufacturers, critical energy infrastructure operators, and advanced industrial manufacturers in the United States and Europe manage liquidity, sourcing, and risk across increasingly fragmented markets.Developed in partnership with DCSO and GenLab GmbH and leading institutional capital providers, Klear ScoreFX launches at RSA Conference as governments and corporations race to rebuild strategic production capacity.The service integrates Treasury-grade liquidity management, trade finance, and sovereign risk intelligence into a single framework — giving finance and technology leaders real-time visibility into cross-border exposure, non-payment risk, and supply chain concentration from contract award through delivery.“CIOs and CFOs now face the same problem: global execution without global visibility,” said Chris Hale, Chief Executive Officer of Klear Inc. “Klear ScoreFX unites capital intelligence and operational execution, allowing companies to manage liquidity, supply continuity, and sovereign compliance as one coherent system.”The capital intelligence service includes:- Real‑time cash and credit intelligence tied to sourcing and contract data.- Automated trade finance structuring and non‑payment protection.- Multi‑currency treasury operations with embedded geopolitical risk scoring.- Compliance alignment with U.S. and allied security expectations for defense and critical infrastructure.Klear ScoreFX embeds AI security and cyber defense practices that have become standard for sovereign AI infrastructure. “We combine zero‑trust architecture, continuous AI‑driven threat monitoring, and strict data governance aligned with leading government and industry frameworks, said Dominic Coxinho, Managing Director of DCSO. “Every capital and supply chain decision is enhanced with contextual GRC intelligence—auditable, traceable, and transparent for CIOs, CFOs, and CISOs to strengthen assurance and trust.”Klear ScoreFX serves enterprises operating in autonomous systems, sovereign AI compute, precision manufacturing, and defense‑critical energy infrastructure, and can be deployed on-premise, in sovereign cloud, or at the edge across North America and Europe, with expansion into Indo-Pacific markets planned for 2027.About Klear IncKlear builds capital intelligence infrastructure for the defense, energy, and industrial economy—where treasury frameworks, institutional asset management, and global trade insurance intersect with sovereign cybersecurity and supply chain finance.About DCSODCSO is a German national cyber intelligence organization, providing sovereign‑aligned threat intelligence, data governance, and critical infrastructure protection across allied defense and industrial networks.About GenLab GmbHGenLab GmbH is a European technology firm focused on advanced data, analytics, and AI engineering for regulated industries, supporting secure integration of AI capabilities into mission‑critical environments.

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