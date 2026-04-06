Klear Secures Partnership with Allianz Trade in North America to Expand & De-Risk Working Capital for Growing Suppliers

Insurance-backed financing structure enables institutional-grade liquidity without equity dilution, a critical advantage for late-stage capital raises

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klear, the Capital Intelligence platform transforming how high-growth companies manage and finance working capital, today announced a landmark partnership with Allianz Trade in North America, the global leader in trade credit insurance. The partnership establishes a first-of-its-kind insurance-backed receivables financing program that increases access to non-dilutive growth capital while positioning companies for institutional investment rounds.Under the partnership, Allianz Trade provides comprehensive credit insurance on eligible receivables from non-investment-grade buyers—historically the most challenging segment for traditional lenders to underwrite. This risk transfer mechanism enables Klear to extend capital against a broader universe of invoices while maintaining institutional underwriting standards and protections.“Growth companies deserve the same risk infrastructure that Fortune 500 enterprises rely on,” said Steve Georgetti, SVP, Chief Commercial Officer, Allianz Trade in Americas. “Our partnership with Klear brings institutional-grade credit protection to the middle market, enabling scaling businesses to pursue expansion with confidence while maintaining the balance sheet discipline that sophisticated investors require.”Impact on Growth and Future InvestmentFor companies scaling toward institutional rounds, this partnership solves a critical challenge: accessing non-dilutive growth capital with the credit protection, transparency, and structural discipline that sophisticated investors demand.Fast-growing industrial suppliers and manufacturers have milestone-driven revenue and expenses, with long payment delays that can strain even healthy suppliers. Klear solves this problem in two ways. First, Klear’s platform aggregates fragmented invoice, order, and payment data into unified Capital Intelligence that enables forward-looking capital planning. Second, Klear is able to extend receivables financing from institutional investors, powered by the risk, governance and reporting enabled by the platform. The partnership with Allianz Trade in North America extends this program further, de-risking non-investment-grade receivables with backing from the global leader in trade credit insurance.The combination of expanded access to non-dilutive capital with Klear’s focus on Capital Intelligence greatly improves the ability for growing companies to access further institutional investment rounds. Late-stage investors scrutinize capital structure, burn efficiency, and balance sheet quality with forensic precision. Traditional receivables financing often introduces counterparty risk, covenant restrictions, or opacity that raises red flags in diligence. Klear’s Allianz-backed structure eliminates these concerns by combining institutional-grade credit insurance with real-time capital intelligence, creating a financing layer that enhances—rather than complicates—the equity story.“CFOs preparing for growth rounds face an impossible trade-off: fund operations aggressively or preserve runway and metrics,” said Chris Hale, CEO of Klear. “Allianz Trade in North America’s partnership changes that calculus entirely. We’re delivering protected, covenant-light working capital that strengthens unit economics, extends runway, and demonstrates financial sophistication—all without touching cap table.”About KlearKlear is the Capital Intelligence platform for modern B2B companies, transforming how high-growth businesses use, manage, and raise working capital. Klear’s platform converts fragmented operational data into unified capital intelligence while providing institutional-grade, non-dilutive financing backed by global insurance partners. Companies choose Klear to extend runway, improve unit economics, and demonstrate financial sophistication to institutional investors. Klear provides the capital infrastructure for companies to scale on their own terms. Learn more at www.klear.capital About Allianz TradeAllianz Trade is the global leader in trade credit insurance and a recognized specialist in the areas of surety, collections, structured trade credit and political risk. Our proprietary intelligence network is based on instant access to data of 289 million corporates. We give companies the confidence to trade by securing their payments. We compensate your company in the event of a bad debt, but more importantly, we help you avoid bad debt in the first place. Whenever we provide trade credit insurance or other finance solutions, our priority is predictive protection. But, when the unexpected arrives, our AA credit rating means we have the resources, backed by Allianz, to provide compensation to maintain your business. Headquartered in Paris, Allianz Trade is present in over 40 countries with 5,900 employees. In 2025, our consolidated turnover was € 4 billion and insured global business transactions represented € 1,400 billion in exposure. For more information, please visit allianz-trade.com Media Contact:Casey PelfreyVP, Regional Head of Communications, AmericasCasey.pelfrey@allianz-trade.com571-213-4721

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