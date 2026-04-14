KlearFX, Powered by Monex in the US, Brings Institutional-Grade FX and Global Payments Into the Working Capital Stack

Companies can now settle in 130+ currencies and manage cross-border payments, FX conversions, and exposure within their workflows — without leaving Klear.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For a mid-market manufacturer paying millions per quarter to suppliers in Asia or Europe, even modest currency moves can quietly erase tens of thousands of dollars in margin before a single product ships. Finance teams often manage this exposure across a patchwork of bank portals, FX desks, and payment systems — creating delays, fragmented visibility, and unnecessary risk precisely when working capital decisions matter most.Today, Klear announced the launch of KlearFX — a first of its kind, integrated foreign exchange and cross-border payments capability embedded directly within the Klear platform — powered by Monex in the US, a trusted and leading provider of institutional FX, currency risk hedging services and international payments.KlearFX embeds Monex’s global payment and foreign exchange capabilities directly into the Klear platform, allowing companies to initiate cross-border payments, convert currencies and and manage FX exposure in a single environment. Rather than managing FX through separate banking portals or treasury systems — as required by traditional ERP platforms— companies can connect Monex’s global payments capability directly to the operational workflows that generate currency exposure — giving finance teams the visibility they need to protect margins and plan with confidence.Unlike traditional ERP systems that treat FX as an accounting function, KlearFX enables companies to execute FX transactions directly within their workflows. Instead of leaving their system to request quotes, execute trades, and reconcile rates, companies can lock rates, convert currencies, and complete payments in one place.Klear platform users can hold, convert, and move funds across 130+ currencies, such as EUR, CNY, and JPY, from a single account structure. Businesses can pay international suppliers using local payment rails and track transactions from initiation through delivery. The platform also includes Monex’s suite of FX tools such as spot transactions, rate alerts, market orders, and forward contracts, which allow companies to lock in rates and manage exposure to currency volatility."Companies operating across global supply chains are navigating constant currency volatility while trying to maintain control over working capital and operational execution," said Chris Hale, CEO of Klear. "Managing FX in a separate system introduces delay, cost, and blind spots at exactly the moment when finance teams need clarity. KlearFX brings global payments and FX management into the same system companies already use to manage orders, invoices and capital, giving them clearer visibility into how currency movements affect their business.""Businesses need efficient and transparent ways to manage international payments and currency exposure," said Emmanuel Serrano, Director of Partnerships at Monex. "Our partnership with Klear enables companies to access Monex's foreign exchange infrastructure directly through the Klear platform, helping them execute global transactions with greater confidence and operational efficiency."KlearFX is designed for mid-market companies that operate internationally but lack the dedicated treasury infrastructure of large enterprises — including manufacturers and importers making recurring supplier payments in major currencies, defense and aerospace supply chain suppliers who require auditability and predictable input costs, and high-growth B2B companies expanding globally without an in-house treasury function.KlearFX is now available to companies using the Klear platform.About KlearKlear is the Capital Intelligence platform for modern B2B companies, transforming how high-growth businesses use, manage, and raise working capital. Klear's platform converts fragmented operational data into unified capital intelligence while providing institutional-grade, non-dilutive financing backed by global insurance partners. Companies choose Klear to extend runway, improve unit economics, and demonstrate financial sophistication to institutional investors. Learn more at www.klear.capital About Monex International Markets plcFor over 40 years, Monex has provided corporate clients with industry-leading foreign exchange and international payment solutions. Monex International Markets is part of the wider financial services group controlled by Monex S.A.P.I. de C.V., a global, investment-grade financial services institution. Founded in 1985, Monex is a global financial services organization that serves more than 70,000 clients worldwide. In 2024, Monex managed US$274 billion in deliverable FX trades and US$15.3 billion in assets. Through its subsidiaries, the group offers financial services in key financial centers across North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia and employs over 2,800 people globally. Learn more at MonexGlobal.com

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