World AdTech Day 2026: celebration recap and Awards’ winners

World AdTech Day 2026 returns on March 27, uniting the global adtech community and revealing the first-ever World AdTech Day Awards winners.

World AdTech Day is about the people who push boundaries and redefine what’s possible in our industry. The Awards are our way of putting the spotlight exactly where it belongs.” — Gala Grigoreva, CMO at Adsterra

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World AdTech Day, a global annual celebration recognizing professionals shaping the future of advertising technology, returns on March 27, 2026. Launched in 2024 with the support of Adsterra, the initiative has rapidly grown into a unifying moment for the international adtech community, bringing together developers, marketers, media buyers, platforms, and industry leaders.

Celebration official website: worldadtechday.com

🏅World AdTech Day Awards

Marking its third year, World AdTech Day 2026 introduces a major milestone – the inaugural World AdTech Day Awards, a new recognition program honoring individuals and companies whose contributions extend beyond business performance to impact the industry through education, innovation, community building, and thought leadership.

The awards were developed in response to strong community engagement and reflect the evolving role of adtech as a driver of change. Winners were determined through an open voting process, ensuring transparency and direct participation from industry professionals worldwide.

The awards feature four key categories: Passion to Educate, Community Builder, Industry Voice, and Bold Innovator.



🏆Participants and winners

The 2026 shortlist included leading industry players such as RichAds, Kadam, AdCombo, Adcash, BeMob, Binom, CPARoll, CPV Lab, Voluum, RedTrack, Alphaleads, Golden Goose, Trafee, Mobidea, Affmaven, CrakRevenue, TrafficStars, Affpaying, affLift, OfferVault, Partnerkin, AffiliateBooster, Push.House, 3SNET, RollerAds, Royal Partners, and Galaksion.

The winners are announced as follows:

- Bold Innovator 2026: Binom

- Passion to Educate 2026: Voluum

- Community Builder 2026: Adcash

- Industry Voice 2026: affLift



🎉#WorldAdTechDay 2026 celebration

Alongside the awards, World AdTech Day continues to be celebrated globally through community-driven activities, including social media initiatives, industry meetups, and partner-led campaigns.

There’s still time to join in the celebration. Information about participation options and rules can be found at the official celebration website.



👁️‍🗨️About Adsterra – the initiator

Adsterra ad network is known for its innovative approach to performance-driven solutions and its strong focus on community within the adtech ecosystem. As the initiator of World AdTech Day, the company plays a key role in shaping industry dialogue and fostering collaboration across the global market. Since launching the celebration in 2024, Adsterra has worked to establish it as a unifying tradition that recognizes the people and ideas behind adtech progress. Through this initiative, the company continues to reinforce its position as both a technology provider and an industry trendsetter.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.