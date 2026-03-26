M&A Deal #86 by Berg Consulting Group

Leading M&A Intermediary in the Background Checking Industry

We thank Berg Consulting Group for finding just the right partner to assure our clients will maintain the high service levels we have proudly provided for years. Our clients are in great hands.” — Senior VP at integrating company

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Berg Consulting Group, based in Palm Beach Gardens, FL and the leading consultancy niching in the Pre-employment and Tenant Background Checking Industry since 2000, is proud to announce the successful completion of its 86th M&A intermediary transaction, between Atlantic Employment Screening and another screening company.Doug Avdellas, owner of Atlantic Employment Screening, stated, “We are very excited to begin working with these newly acquired clients. We would also like to thank Evan Zatt of Berg Consulting Group for helping us find another great screening company to integrate into our growing organization through this M&A opportunity.”The Senior Vice President of the integrating company said, "we would like to thank Berg Consulting Group for helping us find just the right company in Atlantic Screening to assure our clients will be given the high service levels we have proudly provided over the years. We know our clients are in great hands."You can reach our M&A expert, Evan Zatt, at evan.zatt@bergconsultinggroup.com or 303-875-1718

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