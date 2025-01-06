Berg Consulting Group announces two new strategic alliances: Kirsh Strategic Marketing, LLC and Sales Architects, Inc.

Introductory free webinar with Sales Architects 1-15-2025 Noon ET. See link below

We have grown with the help of acquisitions using Berg Consulting Group's M&A services. Now we are glad to see these new services being offered.” — A.M. Best

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are pleased to announce the addition of two new specialties to our consulting services to the Background Screening Industry.While Berg Consulting Group has always offered macro consultation on sales and marketing, with these two new strategic alliances with Kirsh Strategic Marketing, LLC and Sales Architects, Inc., our clients can now work on micro aspects.We are happy to announce the addition of these two in-depth services from successful experts who live and breathe their expertise daily.Berg Consulting Group is a founding member of the industry trade group, the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA), with 35 years of experience in the background screening industry. We are entering our 25th year as a consultant limited to employment and tenant background check providers.Berg has helped dozens of start-ups evaluate getting into the industry and is the industry leader in M&A intermediary services, with over seven dozen M&A deals completed on behalf of sellers and buyers.Contact Bruce Berg for additional information and meanwhile, here is the link for the free webinar on 1-15-2025 Noon ET "Creative Prospecting Strategies That Get You In The Door": https://www.zoominfo.com/resources/webinars/lees-lessons-workshop-creative-prospecting-strategies-that-get-you-in-the-door?utm_medium=53372595

