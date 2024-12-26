M&A Deal #84 by Berg Consulting Group

Evan was instrumental in helping find the best fit for our company. He was available every step of the way. Berg was critical to the entire process. We couldn’t be happier with the end result!”” — Seller

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- M&A Deal #84 by Berg Consulting GroupBerg Consulting Group, the leader in Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) to the Background Screening Industry, is proud to announce our 84th deal within the industry.Hire Level, a pre-employment and assessment screening company located in Dallas, TX has divested their pre-employment business to an industry buyer. Erin Taylor, Hire Level’s President mentioned, “Evan was instrumental in helping us find the best fit for our company and he was available every step of the way from initial introductions to negotiation and sealing the deal. Berg was absolutely critical to the entire process and we couldn’t be happier with the end result!”The President of the acquiring company said, “Our company recently completed an acquisition with the help of Evan Zatt at Berg Consulting Group. This is the 3rd acquisition the team at Berg has assisted us with. I appreciate their knowledge and expertise in ensuring we are asking the right questions and making the best decisions along the way.”If you are interested in either acquiring a company in the industry or looking to sell your company or have general M&A questions, please reach out to Evan.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.