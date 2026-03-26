DST Gaming Appoints Absolute Digital Media as Digital Agency Partner

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Digital Media, the award-winning digital marketing agency specialising in regulated industries, today announces that DST Gaming has joined its client roster, appointing the agency due to their experience within the iGaming industry.

The appointment reflects growing demand among iGaming operators for agency partners with genuine expertise in regulated environments, as the search landscape undergoes its most significant structural shift in over a decade.

A Partnership Built on Sector Depth

Absolute Digital Media has operated exclusively within regulated industries since its founding in 2008, building a client base across iGaming, financial services, legal, healthcare, crypto and adult sectors. With 175+ industry awards, a 97% client retention rate and teams across London, Essex and Dubai, the agency brings both the strategic and technical infrastructure that complex iGaming brands require.

For DST Gaming, the decision to appoint Absolute Digital Media was driven by a need for an agency that understands the compliance demands, geo-specific ranking challenges and evolving AI-driven search behaviours unique to the sector as well as their expertise within the iGaming sector for increasing a sites authority through high quality link building.

Ben Austin, Founder and CEO of Absolute Digital Media, commented: "DST Gaming is exactly the kind of operator we built this agency to serve. iGaming search is more complex and more competitive than it has ever been, and the brands that invest in the right expertise now will be the ones that define the next cycle. We're looking forward to doing that together."

About Absolute Digital Media

Founded in 2008, Absolute Digital Media is a specialist digital marketing agency focused exclusively on regulated industries. With offices in London, Essex and Dubai, the agency serves clients across iGaming, financial services, legal, healthcare, crypto and adult sectors, delivering SEO, paid media, content and emerging AI visibility services.

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