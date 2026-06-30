Absolute Digital Media Appointed by Premium London Venue 23 Paul Street

Award-winning agency extends its lead in restricted and regulated sectors with the addition of one of the City of London's most talked-about lifestyle brands.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Digital Media has been appointed as the search and digital growth partner for 23 Paul Street, the high-end Shoreditch venue known for its townhouse setting, theatrical hospitality and a reputation as one of the most distinctive nightlife destinations in the City of London. The mandate covers organic search, GEO, paid search, and online visibility as the brand scales its presence across a competitive and tightly governed London market.

Set across multiple floors near Liverpool Street and Moorgate, 23 Paul Street has built a loyal following on the strength of its service, design-led interiors and a brand voice that sits closer to a members' club than a conventional venue. It has also become a sought-after location for music video and editorial shoots.

What it needed was a partner capable of building search visibility in a category where advertising routes are restricted and most agencies will not operate.

This is another marker of why Absolute Digital Media is the agency of choice for brands operating in restricted and regulated sectors. Where others see compliance risk and walk away, ADM has built a delivery model that turns difficult categories into a competitive advantage.

"23 Paul Street is exactly the kind of brand we are built for," said Ben Austin, Founder and CEO of Absolute Digital Media. "It operates in a category where the usual paid channels are hard to work around, or restricted, where reputation is everything, and where search is one of the few levers that genuinely moves the needle. That is our home ground. We have spent eighteen years proving that the sectors most agencies avoid are the ones where we deliver the clearest results."

The appointment continues a strong run for the agency, which recently won two awards at the UK Digital Excellence Awards 2026 and earned seven shortlistings at the European Agency Awards 2026. With more than 175 industry awards to its name and a client retention rate of 97 percent, ADM has established itself as the specialist of record for iGaming, financial services, legal, healthcare, crypto and other categories where standard marketing playbooks do not apply.

"We do not treat restricted sectors as a problem to be managed," Austin added. "We treat them as our specialism. The compliance knowledge, the publisher relationships and the technical depth we have built are not things a generalist agency can replicate quickly. That is why brands like 23 Paul Street come to us, and it is why they stay."

Work on the account is already underway, with the first phase focused on technical search foundations, content and authority building. Absolute Digital Media operates from London, Essex and Dubai, serving clients across the UK, Europe and the Middle East, Asia, the USA, and worldwide.

Absolute Digital Media is an award-winning search and digital marketing agency specialising in regulated and restricted industries. Founded in 2008, the agency delivers SEO, paid media, digital PR, content, link building and AI search visibility for clients in sectors that demand specialist compliance and technical expertise. With more than 175 industry awards and a 97 percent client retention rate, ADM is recognised as a leading partner for brands operating where others cannot.

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