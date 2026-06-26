Absolute Digital Media Shortlisted Seven Times at the 2026 European Agency Awards

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Digital Media, the regulated-industry SEO and digital marketing agency, has been shortlisted seven times at the 2026 European Agency Awards. The recognition spans both campaign and agency categories, placing the agency among the strongest performers on this year's list.

The shortlist covers four campaign categories and two agency-of-the-year titles. Stelrad's "Heating the Future of Search" campaign accounts for four of the seven nods, recognised across SEO, PPC, integrated delivery and use of AI. A second SEO campaign nomination came for work with Mega Pleasure. Absolute Digital Media itself is shortlisted as both SEO Agency of the Year and Integrated Agency of the Year.

The full shortlist:

Best SEO Campaign — Mega Pleasure ("Where Pleasure Meets Performance")

Best SEO Campaign — Stelrad ("Heating the Future of Search")

Best PPC Campaign — Stelrad ("Heating the Future of Search")

Best Integrated Campaign — Stelrad ("Heating the Future of Search")

Best Use of AI in Client Campaign — Stelrad ("Heating the Future of Search")

SEO Agency of the Year — Absolute Digital Media

Integrated Agency of the Year — Absolute Digital Media

Ben Austin, Founder & CEO of Absolute Digital Media, said: "Seven nominations across campaign and agency categories is a strong reflection of the work this team delivers. To be shortlisted as both SEO Agency of the Year and Integrated Agency of the Year, alongside results-led campaign recognition for clients like Stelrad, shows the breadth of what we do. Credit to the whole team."

The European Agency Awards recognise excellence among agencies operating across Europe, judged by an independent panel of industry leaders. Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony later this year.

About Absolute Digital Media

Absolute Digital Media is a specialist SEO and digital marketing agency working with clients in regulated and competitive sectors. With teams across London, Essex and Dubai, the agency combines technical search expertise with measurable commercial results. It has won more than 175 industry awards to date.

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