Absolute Digital Media Shortlisted Three Times at the eCommerce Awards 2026, Including Most Innovative Use of AI in Data Management

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Digital Media has been named a finalist in three categories at the eCommerce Awards 2026, with recognition spanning artificial intelligence, full-service capability and overall agency performance.

The agency is shortlisted for:

Most Innovative Use of AI in Data Management

Best Full Service eCommerce Agency

Best eCommerce Agency (up to 30 Employees)

The three shortlistings, across three distinct sets of criteria, point to the range of how the agency operates. The Best eCommerce Agency nomination recognises the fundamentals: consistent results, strong client relationships and the day-to-day delivery that keeps online retailers growing. The Best Full Service eCommerce Agency shortlisting reflects a long-held conviction that eCommerce performance rarely comes from a single channel, but from SEO, PPC, digital PR, content and web design working to the same end.

The Most Innovative Use of AI in Data Management nomination is the one the agency holds in highest regard. As the eCommerce landscape shifts, the agencies that prosper will be those using AI to make smarter, faster decisions with the data they already hold. The shortlisting reflects practical innovation built into how the team works rather than innovation for its own sake.

"To be shortlisted three times at the Ecommerce Awards 2026 is a real testament to the people behind Absolute," said Ben Austin, CEO and Founder of Absolute Digital Media. "The Most Innovative Use of AI in Data Management nomination in particular shows we're not just keeping pace with where eCommerce is heading, we're helping shape it. I couldn't be prouder of the team."

The agency also extended congratulations to the other finalists across every category, noting that the standard of the shortlist reflects the depth of talent in the UK eCommerce industry.

Winners will be revealed at the awards ceremony at the London Hilton Bankside on 23 September 2026, where Gold, Silver and Bronze trophies are awarded in each category.

About Absolute Digital Media

Absolute Digital Media is a full-service digital marketing agency specialising in regulated and competitive sectors, with teams in London, Essex and Dubai. The agency combines proven eCommerce delivery across SEO, PPC, digital PR, content and web design with proprietary AI-led campaign technology, and holds a track record of more than 175 industry awards. Online retailers looking for a partner that pairs eCommerce delivery with practical AI innovation can reach the team on 0800 088 6000 or at hello@absolute.digital.

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