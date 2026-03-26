Nexdata Wins 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award in Generative AI

Recognition honors organizations, products, teams, and individuals delivering measurable results through artificial intelligence

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nexdata today announced it has been named a winner in the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, in the category of [Generative AI]. Presented by the Business Intelligence Group, the award recognizes organizations, products, teams, and individuals that are applying artificial intelligence in ways that drive real, measurable impact.The 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards honor achievement across a broad range of industries and use cases, spotlighting the companies and leaders moving AI beyond experimentation and into practical, accountable deployment. This year’s program recognized winners across 36 industries and more than 15 countries.Nexdata was recognized for Generative AI Data Solutions. Through this work, Nexdata uses "data intelligence" as the core technology path for generative AI. Around the needs of large-scale model training and alignment, it has built an end-to-end technical process covering data collection, cleaning, labeling, and quality control. At the execution level, by combining automated data processing capabilities with human-machine collaboration mechanisms, it improves efficiency by 30%, enabling efficient production and refined management of large-scale, multilingual, and multimodal data. This ensures that the data meets the high standards of generative AI in terms of semantic consistency, scenario coverage, and security compliance.“AI has arrived! 2026 is about execution, accountability, and results,” said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “Nexdata stood out because its work in Generative AI reflects where the market is headed: practical AI that solves real problems, earns trust, and delivers measurable value. This recognition highlights a team that is not just participating in the AI shift, but helping define what meaningful progress looks like.”Suggested CEO quote:“We are honored to be recognized in the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards for our work in Generative AI,” said Shawn Young, Co- Founder of Nexdata. “This award reflects the talent of our team, the trust of our customers, and our commitment to building AI solutions that create real outcomes, not just headlines. We believe the future of AI belongs to organizations that can pair innovation with responsibility, and we are proud to be part of that movement.”Nexdata is a global provider of AI training data and data annotation solutions, dedicated to enabling the development of high-performance artificial intelligence systems. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of services, including off-the-shelf datasets, data collection, and data annotation, designed to meet diverse AI development needs.In addition, Nexdata delivers industry-specific solutions across sectors such as autonomous driving, smart retail, finance, and embodied AI, helping enterprises accelerate the deployment of AI technologies. With a strong focus on data quality, security, and compliance, Nexdata combines advanced annotation platforms with a global network of skilled professionals to provide scalable, reliable, and end-to-end data services.Since 2013, the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards recognize organizations, products, teams, and individuals leveraging AI technology to solve real-world problems. The program evaluates advances across 46 major AI application types and 36 industries, celebrating innovations that improve the human experience and advance society as a whole. Judged by a panel of experienced business executives who provide transparent feedback and detailed scoring, the awards honor those dedicated to using AI as a force for good.

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