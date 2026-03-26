Client Survey Reveals 93% Satisfaction Rate for BudgetEase Bookkeeping Clients

Client survey results reveal strong client approval and highlight the growing importance of trust and transparency in outsourced financial services.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BudgetEase, a Cleveland-based QuickBooks Expert providing outsourced bookkeeping, has released findings from its latest client satisfaction survey—and the numbers tell a clear story. The company earned a 93% overall satisfaction rating, along with consistently high marks for accuracy, communication, and reliability.

As bookkeeping needs grow more complex for small businesses and non-profits, BudgetEase is using the results to spotlight something it says matters just as much as financial accuracy: Trust Currency—the confidence clients place in having a partner who won’t let things slip through the cracks.

Introducing “Trust Currency”

BudgetEase refers to this client confidence as “Trust Currency.” Unlike traditional financial metrics, trust currency reflects the value created through consistent communication, accurate financial reporting, and long-term client relationships.

For many growing organizations, having a trusted bookkeeping partner makes all the difference. BudgetEase brings the opportunity to work with QuickBooks Online experts to problem-solve with them. With the support of a fully trained bookkeeping team leadership can stay focused on strategic decisions rather than day-to-day financial administration.

A Growing Demand for Outsourced Bookkeeping

Today’s small business owners and non-profit organizations face increasing pressure to understand their numbers and make real-time decisions. That’s led to a rising reliance on outsourced bookkeeping services instead of traditional in house bookkeeper—not just to “keep the books,” but to better understand their financial information. We are no longer talking about standard financial reporting, but detailed information like the profit of a customer or service.

“For a small organization, trust is everything,” said Kathy Dise, owner of BudgetEase. “Trust in their financial information is accurate, trust that BudgetEase know what they are doing, and trust that we’ll show up when it matters. It also means earning a place as an extension of our clients’ team, working alongside them to help achieve their goals. Trust isn’t easily won; many clients carry the weight of past promises that didn’t hold. We take that seriously, and we work to earn trust every day.”

Survey Findings: Clarity, Communication, and Confidence

Across the survey responses, clients repeatedly emphasized BudgetEase’s responsiveness, reliability, and ability to simplify complicated financial situations. Results included:

93% client satisfaction rating

Strong client confidence in BudgetEase’s financial reporting and guidance

High marks for responsiveness and communication

Long-term client partnerships built on consistency and reliability

One theme showed up again and again: clients appreciate that BudgetEase brings clarity and calm—whether that means untangling messy books, preventing surprises, or providing steady guidance when the financial picture gets complicated.

As one client shared, “I feel like I don’t have to worry that something is wrong.” Another noted, “They get it right—great information.” Many emphasized the relief that comes from having experts who “simplify everything” and “put the pieces away nicely,” while others highlighted the partnership and patience BudgetEase brings: “[Our Bookkeeper] has the patience of a saint,” and “[Our Bookkeeper] always has great suggestions and ways to think about things.”

Additional Signals of Credibility

BudgetEase’s strong client feedback mirrors its five-star Google reviews and growing national reach (and a little international). Many clients have partnered with the company for years—some celebrating more than a decade of uninterrupted collaboration.

Want to see if BudgetEase is the right fit for your organization?

Organizations seeking reliable, outsourced bookkeeping services or financial reporting support can learn more at www.budgetease.com or contact the team at 212.333.1303 to schedule a consultation.

About BudgetEase

At BudgetEase, we become your virtual accounting partner, handling daily transactions, reconciliations, and reporting using QuickBooks Online. You get professional accuracy and personalized support as a full-time hire, but with added flexibility and savings. It’s an efficient way to keep your finances organized while you focus on running and growing your business.

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