GBA Architectural Products + Services Introduces Lumex™ LED Paver System to Transform Luxury Rooftop Design

Patented architectural lighting system combines glass in concrete pavers, integrated LED, and rooftop systems to create commercial rooftop environments.

MEDINA, OH, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GBA Architectural Products + Services, a national leader in architectural glass products and specialty building solutions, proudly announces the addition of the Lumex™ LED Paver Lights System to its portfolio of premium architectural products. Developed by Circle Redmont®, Lumex™ is a patented illuminated glass paver system that enables architects to seamlessly integrate architectural lighting into rooftop amenity spaces, plazas, terraces, courtyards, and other high-profile commercial environments.

As rooftop spaces continue to evolve into valuable extensions of hotels, office buildings, multifamily developments, universities, healthcare facilities, mixed-use projects, and brownstones, architects are seeking innovative rooftop deck materials that combine beauty, safety, durability, and functionality. Lumex™ LED Pavers provide a distinctive solution by incorporating factory-installed LED lighting directly into precast concrete pavers, eliminating the need for field modifications while delivering clean architectural lines and dramatic nighttime illumination.

Unlike traditional hardscape lighting systems that rely on exposed fixtures or post-installation drilling, the patented Lumex™ system integrates precision-engineered LED technology within each paver. The result is a refined lighting solution that enhances wayfinding, improves pedestrian safety, and creates memorable rooftop experiences without compromising the integrity of the paving system.

"Lumex™ gives architects a completely new way to think about rooftop environments," said Steve Boesch, Vice President of GBA Architectural Products + Services. "Today's rooftops are no longer simply mechanical spaces. They have become destinations for gathering, entertaining, dining, and relaxing. By combining architectural glass with integrated LED lighting, designers can create rooftop environments that are every bit as impressive after sunset as they are during the day."

The Lumex™ system complements GBA's growing collection of rooftop architectural products, including walkable skylights, structural glass flooring, glass brick, glass block, and architectural glass pavers. Together, these integrated solutions enable architects to create rooftop environments that maximize usable space while incorporating natural daylight, architectural lighting, premium finishes, and long-term building performance.

Ideal applications include:

Hotel rooftop terraces

Brownstone outdoor living spaces

Rooftop restaurants and bars

Multifamily amenity decks

Corporate campuses

Office rooftop gathering spaces

Universities

Public plazas

Luxury residential rooftop terraces

Mixed-use developments

Because Lumex™ pavers are compatible with elevated pedestal paver systems, they can be incorporated into complete rooftop assemblies that protect roof waterproofing, improve drainage, and simplify future maintenance. The illuminated pavers can also be integrated alongside walkable skylights, allowing architects to create cohesive rooftop environments that bring natural daylight into the building below while providing elegant illumination above.

Beyond aesthetics, Lumex™ supports the growing demand for experiential architecture by helping designers activate outdoor environments after dark, improve navigation through subtle wayfinding, and create signature architectural features that distinguish commercial properties in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

"Our role extends well beyond supplying products," continues Boesch. "We collaborate with architects, developers, contractors, and owners to help integrate lighting, structural glass, rooftop systems, and specialty architectural products into complete design solutions that elevate both building performance and the user experience."

To learn more about Lumex™ LED Pavers and GBA's complete rooftop architectural solutions, visit www.gbaproducts.com or contact GBA Architectural Products + Services.

About GBA Architectural Products + Services

Founded in 1985, GBA Architectural Products + Services is a national leader in architectural glass systems, structural glass flooring, glass block, glass brick, walkable skylights, rooftop paver systems, and specialty architectural products. Working with architects, contractors, developers, and building owners throughout North America, GBA provides design assistance, engineering support, product selection, and installation expertise for innovative commercial and residential projects. From concept to completion, GBA helps transform architectural vision into lasting reality.

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