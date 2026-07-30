InspectNTrack’s Smart Safety Pro Now Launching Across the School District of Lee County, Florida

To help alleviate the burden of conducting 27,000+ individual inspections a year, Lee County officials are now collaborating with Smart Safety Pro.

LEE COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida Statute XLVIII 1013.12(c) states that educational facilities are required to undergo fire safety inspections at least once each year. For a school district as large as Lee County, which houses 27,000+ individual rooms, each requiring an annual inspection, following this law can be an overwhelming burden. To help alleviate said burden, Lee County officials are now collaborating with Smart Safety Pro by InspectNTrack, which standardizes the processes of collecting, analyzing, and interpreting data, as well as of taking follow-up actions when necessary.

When Lee County’s team of fire safety inspectors go into schools and use Smart Safety Pro to conduct inspections, they are able to log violations according to the specific code being violated. (Lee County schools are beholden to various standards from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the State Requirements for Educational Facilities (SREF), and the Fire Safety Standards and Requirements for Educational and Ancillary Facilities and Plants.) Then, Issue items matching the violation, and their corresponding Corrective Actions, are automatically created. Each Issue is also automatically assigned to a category (either Fire Safety or Casualty Safety and Sanitation), priority level, and group responsible for its resolution.

Lee County officials are also now able to run reports on specific types of equipment to identify and address any problematic patterns, thanks to the way that violations are affixed to equipment type classifications. Additionally, Smart Safety Pro allows Lee County officials to compile inspection data from all schools and run reports to determine the top violations county-wide.

Smart Safety Pro is integrated with Lee County’s own internal system (PeopleSoft) that maintenance teams use to track their services. Therefore, once service is complete, Corrective Action has been taken, and an Issue has been resolved, PeopleSoft communicates with Smart Safety Pro and the status of the Issue is updated.

This project embodies Smart Safety Pro’s shift away from focusing entirely on lockout tagout procedures and toward helping customers conduct safety inspections of all kinds, as well as automate Issue and Correction Action management. Now, LOTO makes up just one portion of the software’s capabilities, rather than the whole of it.

About the School District of Lee County

Located in southwest Florida, Lee County School District is the 8th largest school district in Florida and the 27th largest in the United States. The district boasts 118 individual school campuses serving over 100,000 students, and employs over 13,000 full- and part-time workers, making it one of the county’s largest employers. About Smart Safety Pro The latest flagship product from Wentworth Inc., Smart Safety Pro by InspectNTrack launched in 2024. Though it was originally designed for the sole purpose of performing lockout tagout inspections, the software has since expanded its capabilities to encompass safety inspections in general. Smart

Safety Pro is now renowned for its ability to build procedures and complete lockout tagout and periodic inspections all from a mobile device. It boasts an enterprise-ready design, with features such as a built-in site map, divisional hierarchy, user permissions, and site assignments. Additionally, Smart Safety Pro shares all of the features of InspectNTrack that customers loves, including wireless functionality, and compatibility with both any kind of device (Android, iOS, Windows) and any type of code (QR, bar, RFID).

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