GREEN Access & Fall Protection Helps Facilities Address Fall Hazards During Railcar and Tank Truck Loading

Engineered rail car loading platforms, G-RAFF elevating systems and truck loading gangway options support safer access to top-mounted hatches

SHEFFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As industrial facilities continue to evaluate fall risks around railcars, tank trucks and bulk transfer operations, GREEN Access & Fall Protection is highlighting the importance of engineered access systems designed for real-world loading and unloading environments.

Falls remain a serious workplace concern. NIOSH notes that falls can happen in any workplace and that fall injuries are preventable, while U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows 844 fatal workplace falls, slips and trips in 2024, including 666 falls to a lower level. OSHA’s walking-working surface standard also requires employers to protect employees working on unprotected sides or edges 4 feet or more above a lower level through guardrails, safety nets or personal fall protection systems, with specific provisions related to loading rack platforms.

For operations that rely on top-loading or top-access work, the challenge is often practical: workers need stable, repeatable access to hatches on equipment that varies in height, length and configuration. GREEN’s product line addresses this need through custom rail car loading platforms, G-RAFF elevating platforms for rail car tank fall protection, and truck loading gangway systems designed to help operators access elevated work areas more safely and efficiently.

GREEN Railcar Loading Platforms are custom designed for each application and may include single or multiple hatch access, slide-track options, canopies, safety cages, loading arm integration, pumping station integration and multiple finish options. The company notes that its railcar platforms are engineered for heavy-duty modular construction, streamlined installation and long-term performance.

“Top-loading railcars and tank trucks create a repeatable access challenge for operators,” said Laurie Hull of GREEN Access & Fall Protection. “The goal is to match the access system to the application so workers have solid footing, appropriate guarding and a safer way to reach the work area.”

For tank trucks and bulk rail cars, GREEN’s G-RAFF Elevating Platform line offers a patented elevating work platform and railing enclosure designed for loading and unloading applications. The systems include push-button controls, machine screw actuation, rugged steel construction, available custom safety enclosures and models designed for single-top manholes, multiple top ports, hopper cars and retrofit applications.

GREENLINE gangways add another layer of access flexibility for facilities that need a truck loading gangway, railcar gangway or combined platform-and-gangway system. GREENLINE gangways include flat ramps, telescoping ramps, self-leveling stairs and Elite Series self-leveling stairs, with options such as safety cages, custom widths, custom lengths, pneumatic operation, slide-track mounting and pivot mounting.

Because tank trucks and railcars can vary in height, GREEN emphasizes the value of gangways that can adjust while still providing sure footing. The company’s self-leveling stair designs help treads remain close to level as the gangway changes position, while its spring-tension system is designed to make heavy gangways easier to adjust in daily use.

GREEN Access & Fall Protection has more than 50 years of experience designing and manufacturing access and fall protection systems for tank trucks and railcars. The company’s product line includes gangways, railcar and tank truck loading systems, transloading units, stationary and portable platforms, loading arms, horizontal lifeline systems, custom safety systems and related equipment.

Facility managers, safety teams and operations leaders can learn more about GREEN’s rail car loading platforms, G-RAFF elevating platforms and truck loading gangway solutions by contacting GREEN Access & Fall Protection at 440-934-2180 or sales@benkoproducts.com.

About GREEN Access & Fall Protection

GREEN Access & Fall Protection designs and manufactures access and fall protection systems for tank truck, railcar and bulk liquid transfer applications. Manufactured by Benko Products, Inc. in Sheffield Village, Ohio, GREEN provides gangways, loading platforms, elevating platforms, safety cages, loading arms, horizontal lifeline systems and custom safety solutions for industrial facilities across a wide range of applications.

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