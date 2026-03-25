Golden Sun Movers opened a third business location in Riverside

Golden Sun Movers opens third location in Riverside, CA

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golden Sun Movers, a trusted leader in the moving industry with over 20 years of experience, proudly announces the opening of its third California location in Riverside. The new branch officially began operations last week, further strengthening the company’s presence across Southern California.With two well-established locations already serving customers in Temecula and Palm Springs, Golden Sun Movers has built a strong reputation for delivering reliable, high-quality moving services. The expansion into Riverside reflects the company’s continued growth and commitment to meeting increasing demand in the region.The new Golden Sun Movers Riverside location is fully operational with five moving trucks and five dedicated moving crews stationed exclusively at the branch. This investment allows the company to efficiently handle a higher volume of moves while maintaining the level of service customers have come to expect.Golden Sun Movers offers a comprehensive range of services, including local and long-distance relocations, full-service packing and unpacking, senior moving assistance, and time-sensitive moving solutions. Their team is trained to handle moves of all sizes with professionalism, attention to detail, and care for customers’ belongings. Our expansion into Riverside is a natural next step for our company,” said Arti, the owner of Golden Sun Movers. “We’ve seen significant growth in demand throughout Southern California, and this new location allows us to better serve our customers with faster scheduling and more personalized service.”In addition to standard moving services, Golden Sun Movers places a strong emphasis on customer experience. Their senior moving services are designed to provide extra care and patience, while their ability to accommodate last-minute and urgent moves ensures flexibility for clients with tight timelines. The Riverside city expansion is part of Golden Sun Movers’ long-term vision to continue growing while maintaining the quality and reliability that define their brand. With three active locations now serving the region, the company is well-positioned to remain a leading moving provider in California.For more information about Golden Sun Movers and their services, or to request a quote, customers are encouraged to contact their nearest location.About Golden Sun MoversGolden Sun Movers is a Southern California moving company founded in Temecula, California. Backed by more than two decades of industry experience, the company delivers reliable local and long-distance moving services for both residential and commercial clients across the region.

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