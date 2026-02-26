Golden Sun Movers opened a new business location in Palm Springs

Golden Sun Movers moving company in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golden Sun Movers, a moving company headquartered in Temecula, California, has announced the opening of a new operational location in Palm Springs. The expansion represents the company’s second Southern California branch and is intended to support growing relocation demand in the Coachella Valley region.Founded more than 20 years ago, Golden Sun Movers provides residential and commercial moving services throughout Southern California. The company handles local and long-distance relocations, full-service packing and unpacking, senior moves, and time-sensitive moving requests.According to the company, the Golden Sun Movers Palm Springs branch is staffed with three moving crews and supported by three fully equipped moving trucks. Each team is trained to manage residential and commercial relocations, with equipment designed to facilitate secure transport and careful handling of furniture and household goods.Owner Rati stated that the decision to expand operations into Palm Springs was driven by increasing service requests from the area and broader regional migration trends.“We have seen steady growth in inquiries from customers relocating to and from Palm Springs,” Rati said. “Establishing a physical presence in the city allows us to respond more efficiently and better serve the local community.” The city of Palm Springs continues to attract new residents due to its climate, housing market activity, and appeal as both a primary and secondary home destination. The company indicated that positioning resources locally will allow for improved scheduling flexibility and faster response times during peak moving seasons. Company representatives also noted that having crews stationed within the city reduces travel logistics and operational delays, allowing for more accurate arrival windows and improved coordination for complex or multi-day moves.Golden Sun Movers will provide services throughout Palm Springs and the surrounding Coachella Valley area. The company stated that its operational standards, employee training procedures, and customer service protocols will remain consistent with those established at its Temecula headquarters, ensuring service continuity across both locations.The Palm Springs location is currently accepting bookings.About Golden Sun MoversGolden Sun Movers is a Southern California-based moving company founded in Temecula, California. With more than two decades of experience, the company provides local and long-distance residential and commercial moving services across the region.

