Golden Sun Movers Expands Operations with Opening of Second Location in Temecula, California

Golden Sun Movers opened 2nd Location in Temecula, CA

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golden Sun Movers, a trusted name in the moving industry for more than 20 years, proudly announces the opening of its second location in Temecula, California. The expansion marks another major milestone for the company as it continues to grow its presence across Southern California while delivering reliable, stress-free moving services for residential and commercial customers.Known for its professionalism, attention to detail, and commitment to customer satisfaction, Golden Sun Movers moving company has built a strong reputation through thousands of successful moves over the past two decades. With a dedicated team of more than 25 trained professionals, the company has become a preferred choice for families and businesses looking for safe, efficient, and affordable relocation services.The new Temecula location will allow Golden Sun Movers to better serve local communities and surrounding areas while increasing availability for both local and long-distance moving services. The expansion also supports the company’s mission to provide faster response times, flexible scheduling, and improved customer support throughout Riverside County and neighboring regions.“Our goal has always been to make moving easier and less stressful for our customers,” said Arti from Golden Sun Movers. “Opening a second location in Temecula allows us to continue growing while maintaining the same high standards of care, professionalism, and reliability that our customers have trusted for over 20 years.”Golden Sun Movers offers a full range of moving services, including residential moving, commercial relocations, apartment moves, packing and unpacking, loading and unloading, furniture assembly, and long-distance transportation. The company is fully licensed and insured, giving customers peace of mind throughout every stage of the moving process.One of the key advantages that sets Golden Sun Movers apart is its experienced in-house team and company-owned moving trucks. Unlike many moving companies that rely heavily on subcontractors or rented vehicles, Golden Sun Movers operates with its own fleet and trained professionals to ensure consistency, accountability, and high-quality service on every move.The company’s 25+ team members are trained to handle every detail carefully, from protecting furniture and fragile belongings to safely transporting heavy items and specialty equipment. Safety remains a top priority, and every move is planned with precision to minimize risk and ensure a smooth relocation experience for customers.Over the years, Golden Sun Movers has earned recognition for its transparent pricing, dependable communication, and customer-focused approach. The company continues to receive positive feedback from clients who appreciate the professionalism and dedication of its crews.The new Temecula location will help accommodate increasing demand for moving services in the area while supporting future growth plans. Golden Sun Movers remains committed to serving local residents and businesses with reliable moving solutions tailored to each customer’s needs.Customers interested in learning more about the company’s services or requesting a free moving estimate can visit Golden Sun Movers official website or contact the team directly.With over two decades of experience, a growing team of skilled movers, and a reputation built on trust and quality service, Golden Sun Movers continues to strengthen its position as one of Southern California’s leading moving companies.

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