RE: Tarbox Rd in Jericho

Per the town of Jericho, Tarbox Rd in Jericho has been cleared of the TT unit is back open for commuters.

From: Bulger, Michelle via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Tuesday, March 24, 2026 11:11 AM To: AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Tarbox Rd in Jericho

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State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Tarbox Rd in Jericho is blocked and experiencing delays in the area due to a TT Unit that is blocking the roadway. There is a tow truck on the way to remove the truck.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as

appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive

carefully.