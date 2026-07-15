Derby Barracks / Injury Crash / VT RT 105 in Jay, VT

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26A5003975

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 7/15/2026 at approximately 1555 hours

STREET: VT RT 105

TOWN: Jay

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Leavitt Circle

WEATHER: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Colby Currier

AGE: 88

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2025

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Canyon

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front Passengers Side (Minor)

INJURIES: None

PEDESTRIAN: Renee Orzolek

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT

INJURIES: Serious (Not Life Threatening)

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 7/15/2026, at approximately 1555 hours, the State Police received a report of a crash involving a motor vehicle in transit striking a pedestrian conducting flagging operations for road maintenance. Troopers arrived on scene and learned that Colby Currier, operating a Red 2025 GMC Canyon, struck Renee Orzolek while she was conducting flagging operations. After gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses, Troopers cited the operator Colby Currier for the charge of Negligent Operation. Orzolek was treated on scene by Newport Ambulance and transported to North Country Hospital for suspicion of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/1/2026 at 0800 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.