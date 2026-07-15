Derby Barracks / Injury Crash / VT RT 105 in Jay, VT
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26A5003975
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 7/15/2026 at approximately 1555 hours
STREET: VT RT 105
TOWN: Jay
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Leavitt Circle
WEATHER: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Colby Currier
AGE: 88
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2025
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Canyon
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front Passengers Side (Minor)
INJURIES: None
PEDESTRIAN: Renee Orzolek
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT
INJURIES: Serious (Not Life Threatening)
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 7/15/2026, at approximately 1555 hours, the State Police received a report of a crash involving a motor vehicle in transit striking a pedestrian conducting flagging operations for road maintenance. Troopers arrived on scene and learned that Colby Currier, operating a Red 2025 GMC Canyon, struck Renee Orzolek while she was conducting flagging operations. After gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses, Troopers cited the operator Colby Currier for the charge of Negligent Operation. Orzolek was treated on scene by Newport Ambulance and transported to North Country Hospital for suspicion of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/1/2026 at 0800 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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