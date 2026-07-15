RE: Traffic Notification - West Shore Rd, Alburgh
West Shore Rd has been reopened to all traffic. Please drive safely.
From: Bennett, Justin
Sent: Wednesday, July 15, 2026 10:49
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Notification - West Shore Rd, Alburgh
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks on behalf of Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Dept.
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
West Shore Rd in the area of house # 4241 will be closed to all traffic due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last for at least one hour. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.