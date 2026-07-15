Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,022 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,952 in the last 365 days.

RE: Traffic Notification - West Shore Rd, Alburgh

West Shore Rd has been reopened to all traffic. Please drive safely.

 

From: Bennett, Justin
Sent: Wednesday, July 15, 2026 10:49
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Notification - West Shore Rd, Alburgh

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks on behalf of Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Dept.

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

West Shore Rd in the area of house # 4241 will be closed to all traffic due to a motor vehicle crash.

 

This incident is expected to last for at least one hour.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RE: Traffic Notification - West Shore Rd, Alburgh

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.