HomeInspections.com Expands Florida Coverage to 245,000 Homes

Inspector records report with smartphone

Platform growth drives inspector demand across key Florida counties

We’re excited about the growth of HomeInspections.com. We’re expanding quickly and connecting more inspectors with buyers, agents, and partners ready to book.” — Chris Abbott, Chief Product Officer

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HomeInspections.com, a service from Public Products, now reaches more than 245,000 homes across seven Florida counties as it expands its inspector network statewide.

The platform currently serves Sarasota, Manatee, Orange, Lake, Polk, Highlands, and Hardee counties. The expansion reflects increased demand from homebuyers, sellers, realtors, and insurance providers seeking faster inspection scheduling and pricing.

HomeInspections.com connects users directly with inspectors through instant booking and quote tools. Homebuyers and sellers can request pricing in real time, while inspectors gain access to direct leads without bidding or third-party reselling.

Inspectors across Florida are now being onboarded to meet growing demand in both metro and rural markets. The company is actively inviting licensed professionals to secure territory and build visibility within their service areas.

“We are excited about the growth of HomeInspections.com, and we are growing at a record-setting pace,” said Chris Abbott, Chief Product Officer at Public Products. “Expanding our coverage allows us to connect more inspectors with serious buyers, agents, and partners who are ready to book.”

The platform’s structure gives inspectors a defined presence within selected ZIP codes. This reduces competition within the system and supports more consistent lead flow.

Inspectors report early traction shortly after joining the platform.

“I couldn’t believe I got requests for inspections in the first week from homebuyers, realtors, and insurance companies,” said one participating inspector. “This was a great investment for my business.”

In addition to lead generation, HomeInspections.com includes integrated scheduling, instant quote generation, and profiles designed to appear in search and AI-driven recommendations. These tools aim to simplify how inspections are discovered and booked.

The company states that continued expansion across Florida is already underway, with additional counties expected to be added as inspector onboarding continues.

Inspectors interested in joining can learn more at https://www.homeinspections.com/join-us

Homebuyers and sellers can request an instant quote at https://www.homeinspections.com

About HomeInspections.com

HomeInspections.com is a platform developed by Public Products, a technology company founded in 2021 and based in Sarasota, Florida. Launched in November 2025, the service connects home inspectors with homebuyers, sellers, and realtors through direct booking tools, real-time availability, and search-optimized profiles. Learn more at https://www.homeinspections.com

.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.