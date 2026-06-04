StayCool Tonight Expands Service Hours Across Florida Gulf Coast

Beat the Florida heat. Portable AC rentals starting at $35 per night.

Portable air conditioner rental provider extends availability for summer demand

Our goal is simple: help people stay comfortable when their air conditioning stops working. Florida summers are tough, and repair delays are common. We provide a practical cooling solution.” — Chris Abbott, Founder

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StayCool Tonight announced expanded operating hours and service coverage across Florida's Gulf Coast, helping residents and businesses secure temporary cooling when air conditioning systems fail during the summer months.

The company now operates Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., serving customers throughout Manatee and Sarasota counties, including Sarasota, Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch, and Longboat Key.

StayCool Tonight provides portable air conditioner rentals with delivery, setup, and pickup included. The company can also accommodate deliveries as late as 6:00 p.m., helping customers address unexpected cooling emergencies outside of standard business hours.

As temperatures rise across Southwest Florida, air conditioning failures can quickly become more than an inconvenience. Extended periods without cooling can disrupt households, businesses, and property operations. StayCool Tonight offers a temporary solution while customers wait for repairs or replacement systems.

"Our goal is simple: help people stay comfortable when their air conditioning stops working," said Chris Abbott, founder of StayCool Tonight. "Florida summers can be difficult without reliable cooling, and many repair schedules are backed up during peak season. We provide a practical option that helps bridge that gap."

Rental units are available starting at $35 per unit a night, offering an alternative to hotel stays or other temporary arrangements. Each unit is delivered directly to the customer and professionally set up to ensure immediate operation.

The company serves homeowners, renters, property managers, vacation rental operators, and businesses that need temporary cooling solutions. Portable units can help cool bedrooms, living spaces, offices, and other occupied areas while permanent systems are repaired.

"When an air conditioner fails, people often need help the same day," Abbott said. "By expanding our service hours and coverage area, we're making it easier for customers throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties to get cooling support when they need it."

The company expects demand for portable cooling rentals to increase throughout the summer as temperatures climb and HVAC systems face heavier workloads.

Residents and businesses seeking temporary cooling solutions can learn more or request service at https://staycooltonight.com/.

About StayCool Tonight

StayCool Tonight is a portable air conditioner rental company serving Florida's Gulf Coast. The company provides temporary cooling solutions for homes, businesses, vacation rentals, and property managers, including delivery, setup, and pickup services. Customers can rent portable air conditioning units starting at $35 per night to stay comfortable during HVAC repairs, system replacements, or unexpected cooling outages.

StayCool Tonight is a business of Public Products, a Sarasota, Florida-based company that develops and operates technology-enabled businesses focused on solving practical consumer and business needs. Learn more at https://staycooltonight.com/.

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