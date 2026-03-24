Why Healthcare Needs Continuous AI-Driven Follow-Up

Mardy Gould

EHP highlights how AI-driven follow up supports proactive care improving outcomes and reducing avoidable healthcare costs

Healthcare does not fail at access it fails at follow up without continuous engagement small issues become major problems” — Mardy Gould

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As healthcare costs continue to rise and patient outcomes remain inconsistent, Mardy Gould, Managing Partner and Founding Member of EHP Inc., is calling attention to a fundamental gap in the healthcare system: the lack of continuous follow-up.While most healthcare interactions are episodic—limited to doctor visits, urgent care, or reactive treatment—EHP Inc. is advancing a model built around continuous, AI-driven engagement designed to support proactive medicine.“Healthcare today is built around moments, not continuity,” said Gould. “Patients interact with the system when something is wrong, but there is very little follow-up after that. That gap is where most problems start.”The Missing Layer in HealthcareTraditional healthcare systems rely heavily on patients to take the next step—schedule appointments, follow treatment plans, manage medications, and monitor symptoms on their own.In reality, many patients:• Delay follow-up care• Forget or mismanage medications• Ignore early symptoms• Lack guidance between visitsThis lack of ongoing engagement often leads to worsening conditions, avoidable complications, and increased healthcare costs over time.According to Gould, the issue is not access to care—but lack of structured, continuous guidance.“Giving someone access to care is not the same as guiding them through it,” he said.Introducing Continuous AI-Driven Follow-UpEHP Inc. is addressing this gap through its platform by integrating AI-driven follow-up systems into its personalized Plan-of-Care model.Rather than relying on one-time interactions, the system continuously engages employees by:• Monitoring health inputs and engagement patterns• Sending timely reminders and care prompts• Identifying potential risk signals• Recommending next steps based on behavior and responsesThis allows the platform to support employees between traditional healthcare visits—where most decisions that impact long-term health are made.From Reactive Care to Continuous EngagementThe EHP model shifts healthcare from a reactive system to a continuous engagement model, where employees are guided throughout their health journey.Examples of AI-driven follow-up include:• Prompting employees to complete preventive screenings• Encouraging virtual care visits based on reported symptoms• Supporting medication adherence through reminders• Checking in on lifestyle and behavioral changesThis approach helps ensure that employees remain connected to their health plan—not just during moments of illness, but consistently over time.Why Continuous Follow-Up MattersHealthcare outcomes are often determined not by a single visit—but by what happens after.Without follow-up:• Conditions can go unmanaged• Symptoms can worsen• Preventive opportunities are missed• Costs increase due to delayed careContinuous engagement helps close this gap by reinforcing care plans, encouraging early action, and supporting better health decisions.“The difference between reactive and proactive healthcare is what happens between visits,” Gould said. “That’s where continuous follow-up becomes critical.”A New Standard for Employer HealthcareAs employers look for ways to improve employee health outcomes while managing rising costs, many are beginning to explore models that go beyond traditional insurance and episodic care.EHP’s platform is designed to work alongside employer-sponsored benefits by adding a layer of continuous health engagement powered by AI and personalized care planning.This approach helps employees stay on track with their health while giving employers a more structured way to support workforce wellbeing.About Mardy GouldMardy Gould is the Managing Partner and Founding Member of EHP Inc., where he leads innovation in proactive healthcare engagement and employer health strategies. He has worked with organizations across the United States to develop scalable solutions that combine technology, care access, and preventive health models.About EHP Inc.EHP Inc. is an employer-focused health engagement platform designed to support proactive medicine through personalized Plans of Care, AI-driven follow-up, and virtual healthcare access. The company partners with employers nationwide to improve employee health engagement while supporting sustainable healthcare strategies.

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