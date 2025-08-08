Mardy Gould and EHP 'The Employer’s Choice' Launch Next-Gen Compliance Platform for IRS Benefits

“EHP ‘The Employer’s Choice,’ led by Mardy Gould, unveils a platform automating IRS compliance and boosting employer tax savings.

We’ve removed the biggest barrier to advanced benefits—compliance—giving employers a scalable, audit-ready solution.” — Mardy Gould

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mardy Gould, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of EHP “The Employer’s Choice” , today announced the launch of the company’s Next-Generation Compliance Platform — a comprehensive technology solution designed to help employers deliver IRS -compliant health and wellness benefits while protecting against costly tax liabilities.The platform supports EHP’s Self-Insured Medical Expense Reimbursement Plan (SIMERP) model, enabling employers to legally convert payroll tax liabilities into valuable employee benefits under IRS Sections 105, 106, 125, and 213(d) — without adding to labor costs. By integrating payroll, benefits administration, and automated substantiation into one system, the new platform ensures employers stay fully compliant while realizing measurable tax savings.Meeting a Growing Compliance DemandIn an era of increased IRS scrutiny and rising employee benefit costs, many employers face a difficult choice: offer competitive benefits or remain compliant with complex tax laws. EHP “The Employer’s Choice” eliminates this trade-off by providing a platform that automates every compliance requirement, from verifying eligible expenses to maintaining secure audit-ready records.“Compliance is the foundation of every successful benefits strategy,” said Mardy Gould. “EHP ‘The Employer’s Choice’ has built a platform that makes compliance effortless, scalable, and fully auditable — removing the most common roadblocks for employers nationwide.”Key Platform FeaturesAutomated Substantiation Engine – Validates qualified employee expenses in real time to ensure compliance with IRS standards.Employer Audit Vault™ – Secure, centralized storage of all required documentation for instant audit readiness.Payroll Integration – Applies correct tax codes automatically to ensure FICA savings are accurate and defensible.Affiliate Back Office Access – Provides EHP’s nationwide network of partners with instant access to compliance data and enrollment metrics.Driving Economic Impact for EmployersSince its inception, EHP “The Employer’s Choice” has been committed to helping businesses maximize tax efficiency while improving employee benefits. The company’s SIMERP model has already generated millions in payroll tax savings for employers across industries, from manufacturing and logistics to healthcare and professional services.“Our goal is to change how employers think about benefits and compliance,” Gould added. “We’ve combined the power of tax law, payroll integration, and benefits administration into one seamless system. Employers no longer have to choose between savings and compliance — they get both, and their employees gain valuable benefits at no additional net cost.”About Mardy GouldAs Co-Founder and Managing Partner of EHP “The Employer’s Choice”, Mardy Gould brings a proven track record of building scalable operational systems, forging strategic partnerships, and navigating complex compliance frameworks. With decades of leadership experience in business development, benefits administration, and tax-efficient program design, Gould has positioned EHP as a market leader in employer-focused benefit solutions.Looking AheadWith the launch of the Next-Generation Compliance Platform, EHP “The Employer’s Choice” is poised to expand its footprint nationwide, working with employers, affiliate partners, and industry associations to deliver compliance-backed savings at scale. The company plans continued investment in automation, data security, and integration capabilities to further reduce administrative burdens for clients.About EHP “The Employer’s Choice”EHP Inc., a Delaware-based corporation, provides innovative benefits programs that transform employer payroll tax liabilities into employee health and wellness benefits at no additional net cost. With its IRS-compliant SIMERP model, nationwide affiliate network, and advanced compliance technology, EHP “The Employer’s Choice” delivers measurable savings and operational efficiency for businesses of all sizes. Learn more at www.getehp.com

