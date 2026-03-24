How EHP Uses Plan of Care and AI to Drive Proactive Medicine and Reduce Employer Costs

EHP introduces a personalized Plan of Care platform designed to drive preventive medicine and continuous employee health engagement.

The future of healthcare is proactive not reactive and it starts with a clear plan of care” — Mardy Gould

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As employer healthcare costs continue to rise and traditional benefits models struggle to keep pace, Mardy Gould , Managing Partner and Founding Member of EHP Inc., is advancing a new approach built around personalized Plans of Care and AI-driven health engagement.EHP Inc. is positioning itself at the intersection of healthcare and technology by developing a system designed to move employers away from reactive healthcare spending and toward proactive, continuous health management.At the center of this model is the EHP platform’s ability to combine structured care planning with intelligent, ongoing engagement—helping employees take action earlier and make more informed healthcare decisions.“Most healthcare systems are built to respond after something goes wrong,” said Gould. “What we are building is a system that helps guide employees before issues escalate—using both structured care plans and intelligent follow-up.”A Smarter Plan of CareEHP’s Plan-of-Care model creates a personalized health roadmap for each employee based on their health profile, lifestyle factors, and potential risk indicators.Following enrollment, employees complete a health intake that establishes a baseline health profile, allowing the platform to generate recommended next steps and ongoing care guidance.These plans are designed to support:• Preventive health engagement• Early identification of potential risks• Virtual care utilization• Medication and lifestyle management• Continuous health awarenessRather than functioning as a static wellness plan, the system evolves over time based on employee interaction and health signals.AI-Driven Health EngagementWhat differentiates EHP’s platform is its use of AI-driven engagement tools that help maintain continuous interaction with employees throughout the year.The system monitors engagement patterns and reported health signals—such as changes in sleep, stress, medication use, or symptoms—and responds with targeted prompts and recommendations.Examples of AI-supported engagement include:• Reminders to complete preventive care steps• Prompts to schedule virtual care visits• Follow-ups based on reported health changes• Guidance based on engagement behaviorThis approach helps ensure that employees are not only given a plan—but are actively supported in following it.“Giving someone a plan isn’t enough,” Gould explained. “The real impact comes from helping them stay engaged and take action consistently.”Moving Healthcare UpstreamEHP’s model is built around the concept of moving healthcare upstream—addressing potential issues earlier before they lead to more serious and costly medical events.By combining structured Plans of Care with AI-driven follow-up, the platform aims to:• Encourage earlier care access• Reduce avoidable emergency and high-cost care• Improve health outcomes over time• Support more efficient healthcare utilizationFor employers, this proactive approach provides a new way to support employee health while addressing long-term cost pressures.A New Approach to Employer Healthcare StrategyAs businesses look for ways to manage rising healthcare expenses, many are beginning to explore models that go beyond traditional insurance structures.EHP’s platform is designed to work alongside existing employer-sponsored coverage, adding a layer of proactive health engagement that helps employees navigate care more effectively.This combination allows employers to maintain their current benefits while improving how those benefits are used.“Healthcare doesn’t need to start when someone is already sick,” Gould said. “If we can help employees engage earlier, we can create better outcomes across the board—for the employee and the employer.”About Mardy GouldMardy Gould is the Managing Partner and Founding Member of EHP Inc., where he leads strategic partnerships and innovation in proactive health engagement solutions. Gould has worked with employers and healthcare partners to develop scalable models that combine technology, care access, and preventive health strategies.About EHP Inc.EHP Inc. is an employer-focused health engagement platform designed to support proactive medicine through personalized Plans of Care, AI-driven engagement, and virtual healthcare access. The company partners with employers nationwide to improve employee health engagement while supporting sustainable benefits strategies.

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