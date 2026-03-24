DOXA® Talent Strengthens Remote Hiring Security with SOC 2 Aligned Operations

By combining top-tier talent with enterprise-level protection, we create an environment where clients can scale confidently, knowing their systems and data are protected from day one.” — Steve Gire

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOXA® Talent , a leader in offshore workforce solutions, announced continued investment in its SOC 2 Type 2-aligned operating environment to help businesses hire remote teams with stronger control, clearer accountability, and reduced vendor risk.As more companies expand distributed teams, security concerns increasingly come down to day-to-day operational realities such as unmanaged devices, unclear access to ownership, inconsistent offboarding, and limited evidence when something goes wrong. DOXA addresses these risks by making security part of how the business runs.“SOC 2 reflects how DOXA protects every client relationship,” said Steve Gire, Chief Information Technology Officer at DOXA Talent. “By combining top-tier talent with enterprise-level protection, we create an environment where clients can scale confidently, knowing their systems and data are protected from day one.”What is SOC 2SOC 2 is an independent attestation that evaluates whether internal controls are designed and operating to protect systems and data. For organizations building remote teams, SOC 2-aligned operations provide clearer evidence that security is managed through real control ownership, monitoring, and repeatable processes.How DOXA Talent Operationalizes SOC 2 for Remote TeamsDOXA professionals deliver client work through a controlled security environment, including company-managed, encrypted endpoints and role-based access governed by identity standards. Provisioning and deprovisioning follow documented workflows, with defined offboarding steps to protect systems access.About DOXA TalentDOXA helps small and medium-sized businesses scale through high-performing offshore and nearshore teams. DOXA provides full-time staffing solutions supported by rigorous training, enterprise-level security, and long-term operational support. DOXA professionals work in modern, AI-supported workflows as part of their day-to-day roles, helping teams operate efficiently while maintaining strong standards.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.