DOXA® Talent Earns Great Place To Work® Certification in the Philippines and Colombia

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A two-country milestone celebrating DOXA’s people-first culture across the Philippines and Colombia.

It is in the voices of our people when they say DOXA is a place that genuinely looks after them. There is no greater affirmation than that, and we will keep earning it every single day.” — Ira Crisologo

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOXA Talent has been certified as a Great Place To Workin both the Philippines and Colombia, marking the first time the company has earned this recognition across both locations simultaneously. For the Philippines, this is the third consecutive certification. For DOXA Colombia, it is the first, achieved in just the company's second year of operations.The certification is based on confidential employee feedback gathered through the Great Place To WorkTrust Index survey, which measures the employee experience across dimensions including trust, pride, and sense of belonging. DOXA Philippines achieved an 88% Trust Index score in this cycle.The result reflects what DOXA has built over time: a culture where professionals are supported, recognized, and given the space to do meaningful work. The general managers leading each team shared what this recognition means on the ground."3 years, 3 certifications. This is the result of a deep commitment to putting our people first, even when that path demands more from us as a company. We lean on our C.O.R.E. values not as a guide but as a standard, one that keeps us accountable to every single person on this team. An 88% Trust Index in the Philippines is a milestone we are proud of, but the real measure has always been simpler than any score. It is in the voices of our people when they say DOXA is a place that genuinely looks after them. There is no greater affirmation than that, and we will keep earning it every single day." — Ira Crisologo, General Manager, DOXA Talent Philippines "Being recognized for the first time as a Great Place to Work in our second year as DOXA Colombia is an incredible milestone and a reflection of the people who make our culture come to life every day. This recognition belongs to every team member who leads with curiosity, ownership, strong relationships, and a commitment to excellence. This is only the beginning, and we're excited for what we'll continue building as one team." — Elena Barreneche, General Manager, DOXA Talent Colombia Together, these certifications reflect DOXA's commitment to building a workplace culture that holds up across geographies. As the company continues to grow its global team, the people behind the work remain the standard.About Great Place To WorkGreat Place To Workis a global authority on workplace culture. Its certification is based on confidential employee feedback and an independent evaluation of leadership practices that build trust, inclusion, and long-term performance.About DOXA TalentDOXA focuses on strong training, secure operations, and long-term team alignment, helping clients scale with confidence. DOXA's VIPs are equipped to work in modern, AI-supported environments, allowing businesses to operate efficiently while keeping people at the center of their teams.

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