DOXA® Talent Named a Philippines Best Workplace™ in IT-BPM 2026 by Great Place To Work®

DOXA® Talent earns recognition for its people-first culture and high-trust workplace in the Philippines’ IT-BPM sector.

For us, it affirms that meaningful work, strong relationships, and consistent investment in our people truly drive performance” — Ira Crisologo

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOXA Talent has been recognized as one of the Philippines Best Workplaces™ in IT-BPM 2026 by Great Place To WorkPhilippines, earning the #10 spot in the Medium category. The recognition places DOXA Talent among the country’s leading people-first organizations in the IT-BPM sector.Based on employee feedback and an evaluation of leadership practices, the honor reflects DOXA Talent’s continued commitment to building a culture rooted in trust, inclusion, and long-term growth. It also highlights the strong foundation shaped by its teams in the Philippines, where the majority of the company’s workforce is based."Building a great workplace is not an accident. It takes consistent investment in the people who show up and do the work every day. Our VIPs in the Philippines earn this recognition, and we are proud to build alongside them." said David Nilssen, CEO of DOXA Talent “At DOXA, being recognized as one of the Philippines’ Best Workplaces in IT-BPM is both an honor and a reflection of the high-trust, people-first culture our teams have built together. This is a deeply prestigious recognition, not just because it is backed by Great Place To Workand IBPAP, but because it is grounded in the real experiences and voices of employees across the industry. For us, it affirms that meaningful work, strong relationships, and consistent investment in our people truly drive performance. As we continue to strengthen programs like our AI-focused learning initiatives, we remain committed to preparing our teams and clients for a future where human potential and technology grow side by side.” said Ira Crisologo, General Manager, Philippines About Great Place To WorkPhilippines Best Workplaces in IT-BPMGreat Place To Workis the global authority on workplace culture. The Philippines Best Workplaces™ in IT-BPM list is produced in partnership with the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) and recognizes certified organizations across sectors including Business Process Outsourcing, Contact Centers, Shared Services, and IT and Software Development that demonstrate high-trust, high-performance cultures.About DOXA TalentDOXA focuses on strong training, secure operations, and long-term team alignment, helping clients scale with confidence. DOXA's VIPs are equipped to work in modern, AI-supported environments, allowing businesses to operate efficiently while keeping people at the center of their teams.

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